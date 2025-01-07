You know how in sitcoms, friends pretend to be a couple on a honeymoon just to snag first-class seats or upgrade to a suite? Well, for TikTok influencer Ricky Liu and his boyfriend, that wasn’t just a sitcom plot—it was the actual strategy.

Photo Credit: @ricky.liu

Ricky and his boyfriend were on a cruise trip to Vietnam’s Hạ Long Bay when they decided to use an old school trick:

“Lying about being in a honeymoon for a free cabin upgrade”

The adorable gay couple initially booked a no-frills room—clean sheets, maybe a clean bathroom if they were lucky. But then, surprise! Their room upgrade was like the universe (well, the cruise staff) was giving them a VIP pass–or at least a honeymoon upgrade. The honeymoon suite featured a round bed covered in rose petals as if Cupid himself had done a little decorating, a bathtub, and a balcony with a river view that screamed, “Look how fancy we are now!”

“Honestly, before we even got on the cruise, we were already treated like royalty. They didn’t even know we were on our honeymoon yet, but things just kept getting more intense.”

AKA the cruise staff decided to announce the ‘honeymooners’ presence with matching festive rainbow drinks, rose petals scattered all over their dining table, and Whitney Houston’s ballads serenading them in the background. How romantic, right? Funnily enough, if Ricky and Tommy felt guilty about their little fib, dinner was the moment of epiphany—when they realized just how extra things were getting

Ricky humorously said after being seated to actual honeymooners:

“If you were married, it would be a genuine sweet moment.” However, “if you’re fraudsters, you will feel like sh*t human.”

If you were wondering if Ricky would do this all over again–yes. Yes, he would.