Tom Daley and Team GB Close Paris 2024 with Viral Speedo Dance

As the Paris 2024 Olympics draw to a close, Team GB’s Tom Daley and the British men’s diving team are making sure we go out with a splash! In a delightful twist, they’ve taken to Instagram to share their own version of the viral Charli XCX “Apple” dance, cheekily titled “Brat Summer Olympics.”

Dressed in their iconic Speedos, the diving squad showed off their dance moves to Charli XCX’s hit, adding a playful vibe to the closing ceremony. The clip has already caused quite the stir online, with fans loving every second of it. One user commented, “Tom Daley in a Speedo dancing to Charli XCX? This is the Olympic content we deserve!” Another quipped, “Gold medal in sass goes to Team GB’s divers!”

With this fun-filled performance, Daley and his teammates have certainly helped wrap up the Paris 2024 Olympics in style, reminding us all that the Games aren’t just about competition—they’re about having a good time, too.