Ricky Martin’s Brother Denies Incest Allegations

Ricky Martin and his brother Eric are denying the incestuous allegations placed against the singer. And as a defense for Ricky, the two are saying his accuser and family member has “mental health challenges.”

Ricky Martin’s lawyer, Marty Singer, released a statement denying the allegations that went viral last weekend. Earlier this month, the story broke that a restraining order had been placed against Ricky Martin. Then more recently, it was revealed that the person behind the domestic abuse suit was Ricky Martin’s nephew. But now, Martin and his team deny “any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.”

“Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges,” Martin’s lawyer Marty Singer told Deadline. “Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be– involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting.”

“We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs,” Singer said. “But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

In addition, Ricky Martin’s brother, former bodybuilder Eric Martin, released his own statement denying allegations. According to TMZ, Eric Martin, who reportedly broke then news that the restraining order petitioner was the nephew, talked about the case over Facebook Live.

In Spanish, Eric Martin also insists that the nephew has experienced mental health struggles. He also adds that the nephew is estranged from the family. As for the nephew, he has yet to release any statement on the matter. Though due to the content of the accusations and his identity being leaked by Eric Martin, having no official statement is not only understandable but legally advised.

Still, the first hearing on the case is set for July 21 in Puerto Rico. The petition for the restraining order was made under the island’s Law 54, also known as the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act. If domestic abuse with a relative is the felony Martin is charged with and he’s found guilty, he could face up to 50 years in prison.

And keep in mind, Martin is also facing a breach of contract lawsuit against a former manager. Three days before these domestic abuse allegations came to light, Martin was hit with the threat of career-ending allegations being released. Specifically, the former manager seeks “excess of USD $3,000,000, or according to proof, and unpaid commissions are accruing on an ongoing basis,” according to a complaint filed by Rebecca Drucker with the Los Angeles Superior Court.

Drucker’s complaint alleges that Martin not only ignored paying her but attempted to have her sign a nondisclosure clause about Martin’s past actions.The complaint also hints at some of these past “indiscretions” such as “a particularly ugly incident in Dubai involving Martin and his representative José Vega” in 2018, mentions of tax evasion, substance abuse, and an unspecified “potentially career-ending allegation in September 2020.”

As all of this bad news swirls around Ricky Martin, the entertainer has been in L.A. filming a new TV series for Apple. Though, again, he’ll be in PR for the first court hearing in just a few days. We’ll keep you updated.

