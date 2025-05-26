Ricky Martin Flaunts Physique Ahead of Two-Night Las Vegas Concert

by

Ricky Martin isn’t just living la vida loca — he’s living it shredded. The global superstar, who somehow keeps getting hotter with age, melted hearts and served thirst after posting a mirror selfie that showed off a seriously sculpted, leaner physique. And in case you missed it, Ricky Martin is now 53. Yes, fifty-three and still setting the standard.

Photo Credit: @ricky_martin

With the caption:

“Showing up, still shaping up! #notbragging #justdocumenting What’s something you showed up for this week?”

Ricky served motivation, discipline, and thirst-trap energy all in one post. Do you see the boxers and short that are pulled down just a little bit more than usual? Yup. Thanks, Ricky. Naturally, fans completely lost it in the comments section:

  • “Youthful, stylish, and admired by many — a true example of how a man can look after 50. Elegant, confident, and absolutely inspiring.”

  • “How does he get younger? I don’t get it.”

  • “Get ‘em Ricky.”

  • “My brotha is like fine wine.”

  • “Ok ok I start my summer training tomorrow morning.”

  • “Countdown to Vegas.”

  • “Just a little bit lower.”

Photo Credit: @ricky_martin

Turns out this sizzling selfie wasn’t just for our benefit. Ricky Martin is clearly prepping for his high-energy return to Caesars Palace with Ricky Martin Live in Las Vegas, happening on September 12 and 13. Expect lights, hits, and abs.

 

Can’t make it to Vegas? Don’t panic — there are more chances to catch Ricky in action:

  • August 24 – Puebla, Mexico

  • August 29 – Curaçao North Sea Jazz Festival (alongside Ne-Yo, Kandace Springs, and more)

  • November 1 – Melbourne, Australia

Whether you’re heading to a show or just appreciating from afar, one thing is clear: Ricky Martin is showing up, shaping up, and redefining what 53 looks like.

And for those asking what we’re showing up for this week — the answer might just be another scroll through that photo. Tickets available now. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

 

