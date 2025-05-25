Ricky Martin + Bears In The Woods + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite InstaSnaps from the week, beginning with Ricky Martin ‘showing up, shaping up’ as a lean, mean selfie machine.

Advertisement

Jeff Ribeiro wasn’t afraid to raise his hand:

Abelardo was focused and ready to go:

Advertisement

Sir Karim found a place where his balls felt at home:

Advertisement

Shomari Francis expressed gratitude:

Advertisement

Elliott Norris has a wrench and he’s not afraid to use it:

Henio was a bear exploring the woods:

Advertisement

Rob Goddard looked dapper and ready to present at the Victorian Pride Awards:

Advertisement

Julian dreamed about floating:

Advertisement

Luke Evans posed with his pup:

Garic and Alex enjoyed Madrid:

Advertisement

Emerson Silva is ready for summer:

Advertisement

Ivan is ready for his next adventure:

Advertisement

Antonio felt the pump:

Dani Garrido was sweating it out in Spain: