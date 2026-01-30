RIP Catherine O’Hara: The Comedic Genius Who Could Do It All

The world has lost one of its most beloved comedic icons. Catherine O’Hara, whose impeccable timing and unforgettable performances in Schitt’s Creek, Home Alone, and Beetlejuice made her a household name, has passed away at the age of 71 after a brief illness. The sadness is heavy, but as with every great performer, her legacy will never fade—and frankly, it feels like she’s been part of the LGBTQ+ family for a long time.

RELATED: Oscars So Straight: Queer Nominations? Uh, What’s That?

Let’s start with Schitt’s Creek, where O’Hara’s portrayal of the fabulously eccentric Moira Rose gave us everything we needed and more. Moira’s unapologetic fabulousness, her love of wigs, and her unique way of expressing herself became a beacon for many in the LGBTQ+ community. O’Hara, along with Eugene Levy, created a show that was not just about quirky characters but also about embracing who you are. And Moira was all about embracing her authentic self—dramatic speeches, questionable outfits, and all.

Home Alone: The Campiest Christmas Classic

But let’s not forget her Home Alone role—could it be more gay icon? A mother who just can’t get her act together but is still fiercely loving? Plus, her line delivery? So campy, so perfect, that is the kind of energy we’re talking about. It’s a Christmas movie that feels just as good during Pride Month, because let’s be real, when Moira says, “It’s a perfect movie, isn’t it?” we’re inclined to agree. It’s not just a movie; it’s a cultural touchstone, and O’Hara’s performance is central to its lasting charm.

Beetlejuice: The Gothic Diva We Didn’t Know We Needed

Then there’s Beetlejuice. What an iconic role. O’Hara’s Delia Deetz is the epitome of eccentricity—fabulous, dramatic, and always a little over the top. A gay dream. Her transformation into a goth lifestyle was basically an allegory for finding yourself, even if that means getting stuck with a bunch of weird ghosts. And in 2024, she reprised that role, reminding us all that age is no barrier when it comes to fabulousness.

Christopher Guest Collaborations: Comedy Mastery with Heart

Her work with Christopher Guest in mockumentaries like Best in Show (2000) and A Mighty Wind (2003) also left a lasting impression. Guest himself praised O’Hara’s skill at shifting from comic gold to moments of genuine emotional depth, a balance that is no easy feat. And honestly? Her ability to turn a single, dramatic glance into a moment of comedic brilliance has us all in awe.

Not to mention her voice work in animated films like Chicken Little, Frankenweenie, and The Wild Robot—each role a reflection of her genius. The woman could do anything.

Schitt’s Creek: A Show Made for the LGBTQ+ Community

But of course, Schitt’s Creek is where she truly captured the hearts of so many in the LGBTQ+ community. The show became a haven, a safe space where we could laugh, cry, and see ourselves. O’Hara’s Moira was everything we needed—a diva with a heart of gold, a mother who was both larger-than-life and deeply relatable. Her chemistry with Eugene Levy was unmatched. The fact that she said working with him was “more fun” just proves that friendship and loyalty are some of the best ingredients in any show—and we loved every moment of it.

A Legacy of Light and Laughter

As The Last of Us and A Series of Unfortunate Events showed, O’Hara could still bring her unmatched talent to any project. She was more than just a funny lady; she was an actress who could pour emotion into every role, big or small. And as Pedro Pascal, her co-star in The Last of Us, wrote in his tribute, “There is less light in my world now,” because that’s what Catherine O’Hara gave us: light, in her own uniquely dazzling way.

From tributes pouring in from Ron Howard to Rita Wilson, one thing is clear: O’Hara was a treasure, beloved by all who knew her. Wilson said it best when she described O’Hara as “authentic and truthful in all she did.” She brought a raw honesty to every character, no matter how delusional or eccentric, and that is something the LGBTQ+ community has always appreciated. It’s about being real, about being unapologetically you—even if you’re in a wild wig or playing a character who doesn’t quite know what’s going on.

Thank You, Catherine: The Icon We’ll Never Forget

So here’s to Catherine O’Hara—an eternal icon, a legend in comedy, and an unforgettable presence on screen. She leaves behind a body of work that will continue to inspire, entertain, and make us laugh for years to come. Thank you, Catherine, for showing us the beauty of embracing our quirks and flaws with style. We’ll never forget you, and we’ll keep your spirit alive in every fabulous moment we share.

Source: The Guardian