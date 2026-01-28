Robbie G.K. Is a Hairy-Chested Hunk For Latest Mag Feature

Robbie G.K. is having a moment—and judging by the internet’s collective reaction to his latest magazine feature, it’s a moment we’re all more than happy to live in. The actor is the new feature star for Nineteen92 Magazine, and yes, before you even ask: the chest hair is present, accounted for, and doing exactly what it was put on this earth to do.

Simple styling. Strong arms. A hairy chest that deserves its own publicist. The behind-the-scenes images released alongside the shoot are minimalist in the best way—clean looks that let Robbie’s biceps, abs, and effortlessly rugged vibe do all the talking. This is not a try-hard shoot. This is a “he woke up like this and ruined our day” shoot.

And no worries, Scott (François Arnaud). We’re just looking. Mostly.

RELATED: Heated Rivalry’s Secret Weapon? Robbie G.K., His Boxers, and His Bulge

From Scene-Stealer to Fan Favorite

Robbie—born Robbie Graham-Kuntz—has quietly but confidently become the surprise fan magnet of Heated Rivalry, and honestly? It tracks. On the series, he plays Kip Grady, the charming, flirty, out-and-proud barista who finds himself tangled in a secret romance with Scott Hunter, the closeted captain of the New York Admirals hockey team.

Creative directing Heated Rivalry star #RobbieGK for Nineteen92 Magazine pic.twitter.com/JdeZ9r81c1 — Andrew Matarazzo (@andrewmatarazzo) January 24, 2026

Yes, Scott is played by François Arnaud, and yes, he’s doing excellent work. But let’s not lie to ourselves: when Robbie is on screen, eyes wander. Kip isn’t just comic relief or a love interest on the sidelines—he’s warm, self-assured, emotionally present, and refreshingly unbothered by who he is. That kind of confidence? Extremely attractive.

It also helps that Robbie plays Kip with an ease that feels lived-in rather than performative. There’s flirtation, sure, but there’s also heart—and the show is smarter for giving him both.

That Nineteen92 Shoot, Though

The Nineteen92 Magazine feature feels perfectly timed. Robbie’s styling is stripped back and intentional, spotlighting what fans already adore: his natural build, his expressive face, and yes, the chest hair that’s become something of a calling card.

KIP GR– SORRY I MEAN ROBBIE G.K. WTF AM I WAKING UP TO?!?!!?!? pic.twitter.com/hwcLt1AoIz — Nol🐥🫐🍌 (@seungapple) January 25, 2026

There’s something refreshingly old-school about the shoot. No over-styling, no gimmicks—just Robbie looking confident, relaxed, and very aware of the effect he’s having. It’s less “look at me” and more “oh, you’re looking? Okay.” Dangerous energy.

The BTS footage only fueled the obsession further, giving fans a peek at his easy confidence on set. It’s the kind of shoot that doesn’t scream for attention—it quietly commands it.

Robbie G.K. Didn’t Come Out of Nowhere

If Robbie feels like an overnight sensation, it’s only because he’s been putting in the work for over a decade. His first on-screen break came back in 2013 as Charlie on The Next Step, the wildly popular Canadian teen series that launched more careers than we can count.

From there, he appeared in projects like Utopia Falls and The Community Players, steadily building a résumé that showed range—drama, comedy, romance, movement-heavy roles, and yes, the occasional dance-fighting moment (a sentence we didn’t expect to write, but here we are).

That foundation shows now. Robbie isn’t just hot—he’s comfortable on camera, emotionally grounded in his roles, and clearly trusted by casting directors. The glow-up feels earned.

Heated Rivalry Is Heating Things Up

If you’re somehow not watching Heated Rivalry yet, consider this your sign. The series is streaming on Sky and NOW in the UK, HBO in the US, and Crave in Canada, and it’s quickly becoming required viewing for anyone who enjoys queer romance with tension, stakes, and a little bit of steam.

Robbie G.K. may play a barista on screen, but make no mistake—he’s not just supporting the story, he’s elevating it. Between the chemistry, the confidence, and now a magazine cover that has everyone collectively zooming in, Robbie is very much in his era.

He’s not just the guy behind the coffee counter anymore. He’s the guy making us pause, rewind, and suddenly care very deeply about chest hair again.

And honestly? We love that for us.