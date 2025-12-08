Meet Robbie G.K., the newest heartthrob heating up your screen.

If you’ve recently found yourself watching Heated Rivalry and suddenly forgetting that Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie are supposed to be the leads, you’re not alone. Millions of viewers have paused, rewound, zoomed in, and… well, admired the man known simply as Robbie—Robbie G.K., the actor whose shirtless scene has become a viral thirst trap all on its own.

Robbie—born Robbie Graham-Kuntz—has become the surprise fan magnet of the series, and it’s not hard to see why. He plays Kip Grady, the charming, flirty, out-and-proud barista who ends up entangled in a steamy, secret romance with Scott Hunter, the closeted captain of the New York Admirals ice hockey team. Scott is played by François Arnaud, but let’s be honest: Robbie makes it very hard to look at anyone else when he’s in the frame.

And those sex scenes? Arnaud himself told Deadline, “I liked that our scenes with Kip were showing another side of sexuality, which is tentative and repressed and like role-play almost, and it’s just two people who are actually just giving in, and the joy of that.” Translation: Robbie’s magnetic energy does half the storytelling.

The Rise of Robbie: From Port Credit to Prime-Time Sensation

Despite becoming the internet’s latest crush practically overnight, Robbie is anything but new to the industry. The now 29-year-old actor grew up in Port Credit, Ontario, where his performing talents started early—very early. At just 13, after landing the role of Kurt Von Trapp in Mirvish’s production of The Sound of Music, he was launched into the world of professional acting.

He later studied musical theatre at Toronto’s prestigious Etobicoke School of the Arts, the same institution responsible for churning out multiple Canadian stars. It was there that Robbie honed his singing, acting, dancing, eyebrow-arching, smirk-giving, camera-seducing skillset. His mentors clearly saw something special—and baby, so does everyone else now.

Though he started his career under his full name, Robbie Graham-Kuntz, he pivoted to “Robbie G.K.” in 2023 with the film The House Call. The shorter name is sleek, memorable, and looks absolutely delicious in a bold font on a title card.

Robbie on Screen: From Teen Dance Drama to Thirst Trap Icon

Before he was making viewers fan themselves on Hulu, Robbie got his first on-screen break back in 2013 as Charlie on the popular Canadian teen series The Next Step. He later appeared in Utopia Falls and The Community Players, slowly building a portfolio of compelling characters and proving he could do drama, comedy, romance, and dance-fighting—all with equal charm.

More recently, he played Riley, Grace’s maybe-maybe-not love interest, in Overcompensating. He appeared in three episodes, enough to make viewers ask, “Wait… who is that?” A question America is now asking all over again.

Robbie G.K. IRL: Leo Energy, Loverboy Looks, and Loyal Fans

Let’s talk details—because the internet certainly does. Robbie was born July 25, 1996, making him a Leo, which honestly explains everything: the warmth, the boldness, the charm, the effortless main-character energy. He stands at 1.73m (that’s 5’8”), which the thirsty fans have declared “the perfect height for cuddling.”

For comparison, François Arnaud stands five inches taller, and book-Kip (yes, the book fans have thoughts) is written at 6 ft. But screen-Kip is all personality, confidence, and swagger—and viewers are eating it up like a limited-edition seasonal latte.

Photo Credit: @robsgk

On social media, fans have fully spiraled, offering commentary ranging from poetic to unhinged. Popular posts include:

“pretty sure i’d do just about anything for him,”

“ok daddy,”

“he’s more delicious than the smoothies and shakes he prepares,”

and the very straightforward, “he’s a sexxxy man.”

Honestly? Can’t argue.

The Social Media Peek Behind the Curtain

If you want more Robbie in your daily life—and who doesn’t?—he’s generously active on Instagram. At @robsgk, he shares behind-the-scenes peeks at filming, goofy selfies, dancing clips, workout teases, travel snaps, and occasional thirst traps that accidentally-on-purpose break the algorithm.

He’s charming, playful, stylish, and completely aware that the internet is obsessed with him… but in a way that feels endearingly humble rather than full-tilt diva.

The Verdict: Robbie G.K. Isn’t Just a Scene-Stealer—He’s the Next Big Thing

Heated Rivalry may have introduced Kip and Scott as the secret romance of the series, but off-screen, Robbie is the one people can’t stop talking about. His talent, charisma, and effortless sex appeal are bringing new fans into the fold daily.

He’s not just a pretty face (though… yes, very pretty). He’s a trained performer with over a decade of experience, a rising star with genuine depth, and one of the most exciting breakthrough actors of the moment.

If this is just the beginning of the Robbie G.K. era, prepare yourself—because it’s about to get hotter than anything happening on the Admirals’ ice.

