Robbie Williams’ Thirst Trap, Weight Loss, and His Desire to Be Gay

We all know Robbie Williams. The British pop sensation who’s been on our radar since the Take That days and kept us hooked through a career full of hits, eccentricities, and jaw-dropping transformations. But lately, it’s not just his music or his controversial comments that are catching attention—it’s his very real struggle with body dysmorphia, weight loss jabs, and, for a while, his not-so-secret desire to be gay.

RELATED: Luke Evans Is About to Redefine Frank-N-Furter on Broadway

From Self-Loathing to Self-Love

Advertisement

Let’s start with the thirst trap. Robbie, at 51, recently flaunted his toned physique on Instagram, looking more like the heartthrob of the ’90s than a man who’s been through it all. The shirtless snap, shared by his wife, Ayda Field, had the internet ablaze. The caption read, “Thirst trap AW xx,” and let’s just say, no one was complaining. Behind those shades and baseball cap, Robbie’s confident smile is the kind of self-love we all wish for. But, don’t be fooled—it wasn’t always this way.

In a candid Instagram post, the “Angels” singer shared his lifelong battle with body dysmorphia. “I could write a book about self-loathing where my body image is concerned,” he wrote. Robbie’s ongoing struggle is painfully relatable, as he confesses that no matter how slim he gets, the mental struggle remains. “At the moment I’m skinny, but me being me, my mind is going, ‘Great Rob, you managed to get skinny and now you’re old. Congrats, golf clap.’”

Weight Loss Journey of Robbie: Ozempic and All

Advertisement

This honesty about his body image issues isn’t new. We’ve heard it before from Robbie, who’s never shied away from showing us the real, unfiltered version of himself. But this time, there’s a twist—a weight-loss drug.

Robbie credits his recent two-stone weight loss to something like Ozempic, an appetite-suppressant, which he has turned to as a medical necessity. “Babe, I’m on Ozempic… Well, something like Ozempic. It’s like a Christmas miracle,” he quips. While it’s helped him shed the pounds, it’s come at a cost: health risks and bizarre side effects. For a while, Robbie thought his deteriorating eyesight was a sign of impending blindness. But, always the optimist, he took it in stride. “I’m that sick, I’d probably stay on it until the sight in one eye has completely gone,” he confessed.

Mind Games of Body Dysmorphia

Advertisement

But Robbie’s struggles aren’t just physical—they’re mental too. He’s been vocal about how his body dysmorphia warps his perception of reality. When people expressed concern over his weight loss, he couldn’t help but feel validated. “When people say, ‘We’re worried you’re too thin,’ that goes into my head as ‘Jackpot. I’ve reached the promised land.'” Talk about a mind game.

Gay Rumors That Keep Us Guessing

And then, of course, there’s Robbie’s relationship with his sexuality. In the early 2000s, rumors about his sexual orientation hit the tabloids, particularly after a libel case in 2005 where Robbie cheekily remarked, “I’ve done everything but suck a cock.” In his typical flamboyant style, he added, “Honestly, you’ve never met somebody that wants to be gay as much as me.” While he’s denied any romantic connections with men, his quips about his desires have always made us laugh, and perhaps even question just how serious he is.

Advertisement

An Ally, Whether He Knows It or Not

This combination of vulnerability, humor, and honesty is what makes Robbie so relatable. He’s not just a pop star; he’s a man wrestling with his own demons while putting on a front for the world to see. Whether it’s body issues, sexual identity, or his constant battle with mental health, Robbie Williams is a testament to the power of embracing imperfections, laughing through the pain, and never taking yourself too seriously.

Advertisement

But let’s be real: while Robbie may not be openly gay, he’s the ultimate ally. And, as far as we’re concerned, he’s a little bit gay—at least in spirit. Keep doing you, Robbie. The world loves it.

Source: Variety and DailyMail