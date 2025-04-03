Robert Irwin Unleashes ‘The Beast’ in Sexy Underwear Campaign

I feel the need to start this article by saying – Robert Irwin is 21. Robert Irwin is 21. Robert Irwin is 21. There’s nothing wrong with thirsting after a much younger man who chose to do an underwear campaign. He wouldn’t have appeared almost nude if he didn’t want us to look, right?

The famous Australian has become the face of underwear brand Bond as they get ready to launch in the United States after many successful years in Australia. Next to Chris Hemsworth, who better to lead the campaign – cheekily titled Made for Down Under – than award winning wildlife photographer Robert Irwin.

And while I’m obviously highlighting all of the conservationist’s muscles and girth, it’s important to note that Bond showcases all ethnicities and body types on their website. Although it’s an Australia to America important, they know a thing or two about diversity!

The TV host, reality TV star and very occasional actor models a pair of black Bond briefs while gently caressing a large snake. There are far too many innuendos I could do with that right now, but I’m going to skip it – because I’m a professional! But it’s safe to say there’s only one snake in the photo I’m looking at.

Robert exclusively tells People Magazine: “I wish I could say I was very suave and cool about the whole thing, but I was like, ‘Yes! Let’s do it!’ Because Bonds in Australia is an absolute icon. I’m at this point in my life where I’m trying to do as many different and random exciting things, and if it’s something that makes me a little bit nervous, that I’ve never done before and it’s a bit of an adrenaline rush? That’s what I want to be doing.”

Despite his reservations, I can wholeheartedly say mission accomplished… but where’s the crocs?!

He also tells People Magazine about his more chiseled physique: “I’m representing Australia! I wanted to look my best and to feel my best and just feel really confident. I’ve done more sit-ups and had less carbs than I ever have in my life, but it’s been fun.”

What else is Robert Irwin known for?

He’s hosted numerous shows across a variety of networks including Robert Irwin: Dinosaur Hunter, Robert’s Real Life Adventures and Wild but True. As an adult, he’s segway’ed his camera time into a reality TV career as seen with Crikey! It’s the Irwins and it’s spinoff, Bindi. Currently, he co-hosts I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here with Julia Morris.

Of course, he’ll always be known for his love of animals and the outdoors… and the bulge between his legs…