It’s official — Tucker Pillsbury, better known as Role Model, is PEOPLE Magazine’s first ever Sexiest Man Alive centerfold, and honestly? It’s about damn time. The 28-year-old singer from Cape Elizabeth, Maine has been serving charm, chaos, and cheekbones all year long — so this honor feels less like a surprise and more like sweet, shirtless justice.

“It’s incredible,” he told People. “I feel amazing. I’m honored.”

For longtime fans, this victory is the perfect redemption arc. Last year, Role Model went full campaign mode trying (and failing) to win Sexiest Musician Alive in People’s readers’ poll. He printed T-shirts, bought billboards, and even recruited Gracie Abrams to endorse him. Then he lost — to Harry Styles.

“It was all fun until it wasn’t,” he joked. “Let’s just say People wasn’t on my good side for a while.”

Well, the ice has officially melted — and so have his fans.

Role Model is Going Global

It’s been a whirlwind year for the Taurus (who insists astrology is “a hoax, I’m sorry”), thanks to his breakout album Kansas Anymore and the viral hit Sally, When the Wine Runs Out. The song exploded online after fans learned the bridge involves him pulling a random “Sally” onstage every night — a bit he’s since turned into concert legend.

“I started doing it for fun,” he said, “and then it just became the highlight of the show.” His Sallys have ranged from Hilary Duff to Natalie Portman, Charli XCX, Kate Hudson, and even his own mom–“That one got weirdly emotional.”

From Maine to Movie Sets

Role Model isn’t stopping at music. He recently wrapped filming a rom-com directed by Lena Dunham, starring alongside Natalie Portman and Mark Ruffalo.

“When I got the call, I was like, ‘I guess I’m an actor now?’ And then immediately started panicking,” he admitted. “But it was so fun. Lena told me it was a rom-com, and I was like, ‘Perfect — I can do that.’”

He added,

“I was very happy to be Lena’s tool.”

What Role Model Finds Sexy (and What He Doesn’t)

When it comes to attraction, Role Model keeps it deliciously offbeat.

“If someone doesn’t have an Instagram, that’s sexy,” he told People. “A drink for a date is perfect — I don’t like dinner. I like to eat alone.”

And as for happiness?

“Barefoot summer in Maine,” he said without hesitation. “That’s my peak joy. Beach, walks, no shoes — that’s heaven.”

Between his hilarious social media feuds–“I like to start drama; it’s fun”–and his self-aware sense of humor, Pillsbury is that rare combination of cocky and grounded — a guy who knows he’s hot, but would rather be home talking to his parents in Maine.

He’s the kind of man who’ll flirt, roast, and serenade you in one breath — and somehow still convince you astrology’s fake.

