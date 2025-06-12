Role Model Found His Sally—and It Was Conan Gray

Last night at Governors Ball, something magical happened—something that didn’t just send the crowd into a euphoric spiral, but also carved a permanent place in the queer pop culture canon. In the middle of Role Model’s performance of his dreamy, wine-stained ballad “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out,” the stage turned into a queer coming-of-age fantasy as Conan Gray sauntered into the spotlight—and the two shared a kiss that had the internet (and half of Brooklyn) spiraling before the final chord even rang out.

It wasn’t just a kiss. It was a MOMENT. The kind that makes you rewind the video, clutch your chest, and text your queer group chat in all caps. The kind of kiss that says, “Yes, we’re here, we’re soft, and we’re not asking for permission.”

But first—quick backstory for the uninitiated:

Role Model, aka Tucker Pillsbury, is an LA-based singer-songwriter who traded a film degree for a mic and hasn’t looked back. Known for his emotionally raw indie-pop, sad boy stage presence, and taste for cinematic flair, he’s been making fans weep (and thirst) since 2017. Pillsbury, who has openly identified as straight in past interviews, has nonetheless become a queer icon to many thanks to his emotionally vulnerable lyrics and inclusive fanbase.

Conan Gray, meanwhile, is Gen Z’s reigning heartbreak poet. Raised in small-town Texas, Conan blew up on YouTube before becoming a full-blown pop prince, with hits like “Heather” and “Maniac.” His aesthetic? 2000s melodrama meets thrifted queer glamour. While he hasn’t publicly labeled his sexuality, Conan has long embraced ambiguity and queerness in his art, making him a beloved figure in LGBTQ+ circles.

Now—back to the moment.

The song choice? Chef’s kiss. “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” is already soaked in melancholy glamour, a love story told through empty glasses and late-night longing. Adding Conan to that moment didn’t just elevate the performance—it transformed it into a shared narrative. Two queer artists in full command of their emotional palette, painting something deeply romantic, a little bit messy, and completely human.

What stood out wasn’t just the gesture, but the way the audience responded. The cheers weren’t just about celebrity or spectacle—they were a shared exhale. A collective moment of queer joy in a world that still too often treats our affection as either taboo or performance. Here, on a major festival stage, affection wasn’t hidden. It was amplified.

And let’s talk about the looks. Role Model, brooding in black like a sad indie prom king. Conan, ethereal and mischievous, the chaos pixie with cheekbones that could cut glass. The whole thing felt like the gay high school fantasy so many of us never got—but deserved.

Of course, speculation will swirl. Are they dating? Was it planned? Is this the beginning of a power couple or just a one-night fever dream set to a sad banger? But maybe—just maybe—we can let this one live in the magic of the moment. Maybe the point isn’t what it means, but that it happened. That two queer artists made space for softness, for beauty, for vulnerability, in front of thousands.

So here’s to kisses on stage, to songs about running out of wine, to boys kissing boys under stage lights not because it’s shocking, but because it’s true. Gov Ball may be over—but that kiss is already a legend.