‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines’ Season 1 Is Officially Announced

The global phenomenon that is RuPaul’s Drag Race has made a glamorous splash in international locales like Thailand, the United Kingdom, Australia, Holland, Chile, Spain and Canada. Now the search for ‘The Philippines First Drag Superstar’ lands in the Philippines, with the announcement of RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines. Drag Race Philippines will air exclusively on WOW Presents Plus globally.

Queens from the Philippines Ongina, Manila Luzon, Vivienne Panay, Jiggly Caliente and Rock M. Sakura have all graced the stages of RuPaul’s Drag Race already. Additionally, Manila Luzon paid homage to one of the most polarizing political figures the Philippines when she portrayed Imelda Marcos on Season 3’s ‘Snatch Game’ challenge. The latest version of Drag Race will reveal the cast, judges, and premiere date at a later date.

“The ‘Drag Race’ franchise has shined a spotlight on so many incredible queens from around the world and we are so excited to introduce audiences to the dazzling queens of the Philippines,” said World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey. “WOW Presents Plus was created to serve as a springboard for underrepresented voices, so we are thrilled to exclusively premiere ‘Drag Race Philippines’ on the platform for our global viewers.”

