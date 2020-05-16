‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 12 Finale Goes Virtual For The 1st Time Ever

The coronavirus pandemic has no doubt created challenges for many industries, one being the entertainment one. RuPaul’s Drag Race, which is currently in its 12th season, has gone above and beyond to ensure that its upcoming finale will be an exciting one to watch even though it will be much different compared to ones in the past.

Here’s all the juicy details! First, if you didn’t watch last night’s episode, then stop reading because major spoiler alerts ahead.

Fans will get to see a virtual slumber party hosted by RuPaul on next week’s show. The cast will reunite and talk about the highlights and lowlights of this past season which will probably include the Aiden Zhane/Brita drama, Jan‘s meltdown after she lost the Madonna Rusical challenge and if Crystal Methd has finally figured out who El Debarge is.

Here’s where things get really unique. The finale, which airs on May 29, will have the final three contestants lip sync for the crown using, as Entertainment Weekly described it, “boundary-pushing technology to highlight the creativity of each queen.” Yvie Oddly and Nina West will also guest star to crown the new winner and Miss Congeniality, respectively.

Jackie Cox was eliminated in last night’s episode leaving Crystal, Jaida Essence Hall and Gigi Goode to compete. Sherry Pie made it to the top four but was disqualified after multiple accusations of sexual harassment, catfishing and other inappropriate behavior was made against her. This is the first time that RPDR has had a final three since its 8th season.

Other popular reality shows have had to adjust to the times we are currently living in similar to what Drag Race is doing. The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, hosted by Andy Cohen, was shot virtually where each of the ladies threw a ton of shade from the comfort of their own home. Survivor, which just finished its iconic Winners at War season, did something similar for their finale where host Jeff Probst crowned winner Tony Vlachos from his garage.