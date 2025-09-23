Russell Tovey has never been shy about giving fans a little something to swoon over, but his latest confession might just leave you blushing. The out British actor—known for his roles in Looking, Years and Years, and Being Human—dropped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen while on the press tour for his new film Plainclothes, co-starring The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes breakout Tom Blyth.

Advertisement

Naturally, Cohen’s audience wasn’t about to let Tovey leave without answering a juicy fan question: “Russell, who’s been your favorite on-stage or on-screen kiss?” Cue Andy’s cheeky follow-up—“You and Tom do pretty well, but besides Tom”—since Blyth was seated right next to him.

With his signature candor, Tovey delivered. He first gave Blyth some well-earned credit:

“Tom is a beautiful kisser. He has very soft lips.”

Advertisement

(Thank you for that important public service announcement, Russell.) But when pressed for another name, he didn’t hesitate: Jonathan Groff.

“I quite enjoyed kissing Jonathan Groff in Looking,” Tovey recalled. “We did lots of kissing. I’ve been lucky—I’ve kissed a lot of very attractive people.”

Advertisement

Of course, behind all that steaminess is Tovey’s thoughtful approach to intimacy. He opened up about the nuanced experience of filming love scenes with actors of different sexualities:

“It’s easier doing those scenes with another gay man than it is a straight man. The same way I feel fine doing sex scenes with a woman. When I’m doing a sex scene with an actor who is straight, I feel a huge sense of responsibility not to feel like I’m taking advantage or anything.”

That kind of care has followed him throughout his career. In Plainclothes, which tackles deeply raw and emotional themes, both he and Blyth leaned on the guidance of an intimacy coordinator to create a safe and trusting environment.

Advertisement

Tovey reflected on how different that process felt compared to his earlier work on HBO’s Looking, where such roles didn’t yet exist but trust between cast mates still paved the way for authentic performances.

RELATED: No Awkwardness: Russell Tovey Spills on Love Scenes

Advertisement

So, whether he’s locking lips with Groff, Blyth, or anyone else lucky enough to share the screen with him, Tovey isn’t just dishing out kisses—he’s bringing thoughtfulness, respect, and care to every scene.

And if you’re hoping to see more of that intensity and vulnerability, Plainclothes is officially out now. Check your local listings or you can visit this site HERE—this is one film you’ll want to see on the big screen.

REFERENCE: Gay Star News (via ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com)