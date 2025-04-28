Russell Tovey Talks Gay Sex Scenes and Straight Co-Stars

British actor Russell Tovey is no stranger to on-screen intimacy, but when it comes to filming gay sex scenes—especially with straight co-stars—he’s all about trust, comfort, and clear boundaries.

In a recent conversation, Tovey opened up about the nuanced experience of portraying intimacy with actors of different sexualities.

“It’s easier doing those scenes with another gay man than it is a straight man,” he shared candidly. “The same way I feel fine doing sex scenes with a woman. When I’m doing a sex scene with an actor who is straight, I feel a huge sense of responsibility not to feel like I’m taking advantage or anything.”

That care and mindfulness have followed Tovey throughout his career. In the film Plainclothes, which features some deeply raw and emotional moments, both he and his co-star took time to acknowledge the important role their intimacy coordinator played in helping create a safe, trusting environment.

Tovey noted how this differed from his earlier work on HBO’s Looking, where those scenes were navigated more intuitively, without a formal coordinator—but still with deep trust between castmates.

One memorable example from a recent project involved Tovey performing a steamy scene with straight actor Zach Meiser. Despite a bit of initial nervous energy, the two quickly found their rhythm. As Tovey tells it, the moment turned from a cautious kiss to full-blown commitment when Meiser leaned in, tongue and all.

“I absolutely love this, let’s go for it!” Tovey recalled thinking, while still checking himself before things got too real.

The takeaway? Whether it’s with a straight actor or a fellow gay performer, Tovey brings both professionalism and playful honesty to every scene—proving that great acting is all about connection, care, and knowing when not to spit in someone’s mouth.

Reference: Gay Star News (via ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com)