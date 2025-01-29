Russell Tovey and Tom Blyth are bringing passion, danger, and raw emotion to the big screen in Plainclothes, a queer romantic thriller that’s already generating major buzz. Tovey, known for his roles in Being Human, HBO’s Looking, and American Horror Story: NYC, stars alongside Blyth, the rising star of Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakesand Billy the Kid. Together, they deliver electrifying performances in a story that blends undercover intrigue with forbidden romance.

Marking Carmen Emmi’s directorial debut, Plainclothes follows an ambitious undercover agent (Tovey) assigned to lure and arrest gay men. But when he falls for his target (Blyth), his professional and personal worlds collide in an intoxicating, high-stakes love affair. The film isn’t just about desire—it’s about the struggle between duty and the undeniable pull of the heart.

With Plainclothes featuring intense and deeply intimate moments, both actors spoke about the experience of bringing such raw authenticity to the screen. Tovey reflected on his past work, comparing the film to Looking, where intimacy coordinators weren’t used: “Throughout Looking we didn’t have anything — we all loved each other and trusted each other.” Blyth, however, emphasized the importance of having one for Plainclothes, explaining, “This was genuinely intimate stuff. It was really vivid, and Joey [the intimacy coordinator] was incredible.” He added, “It felt organic. Russell and I were made to feel confident and comfortable enough that we could lead it.”

Early reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, with Deadline praising the film as “not strictly a coming-out movie, it’s a relatable story about infatuation and heartbreak, most of it communicated with painfully raw emotion by these star-crossed lovers’ eyes.”

Set to premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival on January 30 (with tickets already sold out), Plainclothes is shaping up to be one of the festival’s most talked-about films. A theatrical release has yet to be announced, but with this level of anticipation, it won’t be long before audiences everywhere can witness the gripping chemistry between Tovey and Blyth.