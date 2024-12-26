Ryan Phillippe is Making Us Melt with His Shirtless Pics

Ryan Phillippe is no stranger to turning up the heat on Instagram, regularly posting sizzling, thirst trap-worthy photos that leave his followers swooning. Whether he’s posing shirtless to flaunt his chiseled abs or showing off his enviable physique, Ryan knows how to keep his fans captivated. It may be the holiday season and chilly elsewhere, but in Ryan’s world, it’s all about keeping things hot, hot, hot!

The 50-year-old 90’s heartthrob took to Instagram to prove that he ages like fine wine, captioning his shirtless post:

“Mid Atlantic east coast: Cannot believe what a beautiful warm day I’m experiencing here and what that does for my mood.. Even the ladybug thinks it’s spring. Praise God.”

Back in 1992, he portrayed Billy Douglas on the soap opera One Life to Live in 1992, marking the first time a gay teenager was represented on a soap opera. He is also best known for his roles in Cruel Intentions and I Know What You Did Last Summer. More recently, Ryan was just announced as one of the cast members of Prime Video’s newest series Motorheads which will also star Nathalie Kelley, Michael Cimino, and Melissa Collazo.

Ryan has shared what it takes to get into a role through his Instagram. Back in February, he shared a shirtless pic of him submerged in a pool while shooting an unnamed project. He captioned the post:

“My job is strange and wonderful at times. Started this Thursday slamming my body around in a smoke filled and fiery set and ended it in an above ground pool in an alley in Alabama..

Lucky to have interesting work with good people.

Wishing everyone a fantastic Groundhog’s Day tomorrow.🙏(my fave holiday)”

Check out the rest of his sizzling posts to heat up your holidays!

