Ryan Russell’s Take on Bisexuality: It’s Not a Switch, It’s a Strength

If you haven’t been paying attention to the evolution of queer representation in sports, let us introduce you to Ryan “RK” Russell, the former NFL star who’s done more than just blitz through defenses. In 2019, Russell made history when he became the first NFL player to publicly come out as bisexual in a groundbreaking ESPN article. Since then, he’s been unapologetically dismantling misconceptions about bisexuality—while also tackling the deeper layers of the intersection between sports culture and queer identity.

RELATED: Is Ryan Russell Dating A White Man Bad?

Advertisement

Recently, Russell dropped some knowledge in a TikTok video that went viral, not just because of his star power, but because he expertly debunked the tired and misinformed narrative surrounding the phrase “goes both ways.” You know the one. The tired stereotype that bisexual people are somehow flaky or confused, as if choosing to be attracted to more than one gender is a “detriment” rather than a strength.

Russell kicked things off with a bold statement: “Today, we’re going to be talking about how sports culture is queer culture.” He then took us on a journey through sports analogies that resonate with both athletes and queer folks alike. His first point? Bisexuality is a lot more like being a LeBron James-level player who can dominate both offense and defense, depending on the moment.

@rkrelentless Sports culture is queer culture. If going both ways is elite on the field, it should be celebrated off it too. Bisexuality is strength, versatility, and heart. 🏳️‍🌈🏈 ♬ original sound – R.K. Russell

Advertisement

“If you’re LeBron James, you’re not just a devastating offensive force,” Russell explained. “You’re also a killer on defense. You’re playing both ends of the floor, and that’s a value. It’s about versatility.”

This is the perfect metaphor for how bisexuality works: it’s not about being “wishy-washy” or switching allegiances mid-game, but about strength. Being able to “go both ways” doesn’t make someone any less committed or focused. In fact, it’s just another layer to their skill set.

Advertisement

Then Russell brought in a newer face in the sports world, Travis Hunter, a rookie for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hunter has been turning heads not just for his talent, but because of his versatility—he’s an all-star on both defense and offense. Russell used Hunter as a prime example of how flexibility is a huge asset in sports, yet when it comes to bisexuality, the idea of “playing both sides” is often treated like a liability.

“Unfortunately, when we talk about bisexual people,” Russell said, “we don’t see it with that same lens. As if one day I could be waking up and ‘playing offense,’ then mid-play switch to play defense and ruin my own team.”

But let’s be real: if you’re the all-star who can make plays from anywhere on the field, you’re an asset. You’re the person your team wants on the roster. It’s just that simple.

Advertisement

Russell also went beyond the sports world, explaining how people misunderstand bisexuality in everyday relationships. Imagine waking up in the morning, deciding to switch from “offense” (being in a relationship with a man) to “defense” (switching to a woman), and somehow that’s considered a “betrayal” or “inconsistency.” “For some people, that’s not an issue,” he said, alluding to how fluidity and change are just natural parts of a person’s identity—especially for bisexuals.

RELATED: Ryan Russell’s Still Got It, Says BF Corey O’Brien

Advertisement

What’s more, he emphasized that “going both ways” should be seen as an asset—something that adds value to the complex, vibrant tapestry of human identity. It’s not a defect; it’s a feature. In fact, in both queer culture and sports culture, being multifaceted is the very thing that makes someone a star.

So the next time you hear someone use the phrase “going both ways” with that little bit of judgment or condescension, remember this: a bisexual person isn’t playing “both sides”—they’re playing the entire field. And if you’re lucky, they might just help you level up too.

Russell closed his TikTok with a mic drop-worthy statement:

“So the next time that you think about a bisexual person ‘going both ways,’ think about them as the all-star of their team.”

There’s no denying it: bisexuals aren’t the underdog in this narrative. They’re the MVPs.