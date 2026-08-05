Sam Smith Confirms Engagement While Kesha Asks Fans For Their Teeth

Love, rings, and… molars? Sam Smith and Kesha are reminding us that pop stars never do “normal” halfway. One is planning a wedding with a swoon-worthy love story, while the other is politely asking the internet to mail her human teeth. Somehow, both headlines make perfect sense in the wonderfully chaotic universe of queer pop culture.

Sam Smith says yes to forever

Wedding bells may not be ringing just yet, but Sam Smith has officially confirmed they are engaged to longtime partner Christian Cowan.

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The confirmation ends months of speculation after rumors first swirled following May’s Met Gala, when an unnamed source claimed to have overheard the couple discussing their engagement at New York’s Mark Hotel before heading to fashion’s biggest night.

“From what I understand, it was a private engagement. They are over the moon, and from what I hear, so in love!”

At the time, neither Smith nor Cowan commented. Now, in an interview with The New York Times, Smith casually referred to Cowan as their fiancé, making it delightfully official without the need for a dramatic Instagram carousel or a magazine exclusive. Frankly, we love a soft launch that graduates into a forever launch.

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Sam Smith finally gets a happy ending

For fans who’ve spent years crying to heartbreak anthems like Stay With Me, this new chapter feels especially satisfying. Smith’s upcoming album, Hazel Eyes, arrives August 12 and is named after Cowan’s eye color. Romance? Absolutely. Queer? Without apology.

One of the record’s standout songs, “Everlasting Love,” carries an especially sweet backstory. Smith revealed they started writing it the day before their first date with Cowan four years ago, eventually finishing it once their relationship blossomed.

Perhaps the biggest emotional shift comes from what the song represents. After building a career on heartbreak, Smith says it’s the first time they’ve written, “about requited love.”

Speaking about the unapologetically queer romance in their music, Smith added:

“For me, there’s something radical about being queer in this time, in this world, and singing love songs … I’m not going to allow the poison that I read and that I see to affect my way of loving.”

It’s a reminder that simply celebrating queer joy can still feel quietly revolutionary.

Fashion meets forever

The pairing has always made sense. Smith brings the Grammy-winning vocals. Cowan brings the high-fashion flair.

Both were born in the UK before carving out impressive careers on opposite sides of entertainment. Smith became a global superstar following 2014’s In the Lonely Hour, later coming out as non-binary and now using they/them pronouns. Their career has continued soaring, from chart-topping collaborations with Kim Petras to a 20-night residency at San Francisco’s reopened Castro Theatre.

Meanwhile, Cowan launched his own fashion label in 2017 and has dressed everyone from Lady Gaga to Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, and Miley Cyrus. The couple reportedly began dating around 2022 before making their Met Gala debut together in 2024. Now, they’re preparing for a very different kind of walk down the aisle.

Meanwhile, Kesha wants your teeth

If Smith’s news gave us butterflies, Kesha delivered something… considerably more dental. The pop star hopped onto X with a message that left followers checking whether Mercury was in retrograde.

“ICYMI: I want your teeth.”

Not metaphorically. Not as a lyric. Actual teeth.

She even shared a PO Box where fans can apparently mail their former molars, baby teeth, or whatever enamel they’ve been saving for a rainy day.

Some celebrities collect awards. Kesha collects incisors.

Kesha has a very unusual hobby

Appearing on the Las Culturistas podcast with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, Kesha explained this isn’t some elaborate publicity stunt.

“Do you know that I collect teeth?” “Send them over!”

According to Kesha, the collection started because of her fans.

“Well, the teeth started when I became obsessed with my fans. And then someone was like, ‘My child lost their teeth’ and I was like, ‘Can I have them?’ because I want to make jewellery out of it. “And so then I made a necklace and an earring and then a belt and then a crown. Oh, the crown’s wild.”

Honestly, somewhere between “necklace” and “belt,” most people would have assumed she’d reached maximum tooth capacity. Apparently not.

The tooth fairy has competition

Kesha also admitted there was another motivation behind the collection.

“I just started putting [them] all over my home in little jars.”

Why?

Because, as she cheerfully confessed, it “freaks out straight men.” Mission accomplished. During the conversation, the trio discussed the tradition of children leaving baby teeth for the tooth fairy, prompting Kesha to make what might be the most Kesha request ever recorded.

“Can I actually have them?”

She doubled down:

“It’s not a drill and it’s not a joke. I’m a pop star and I need your teeth.”

If you thought the story ended there, think again.

In an earlier appearance on Call Her Daddy, Kesha revealed she also keeps the teeth of loved ones and pets because it “reminds me when I have a little piece of the people I love.” She also said she wears a necklace containing a piece of her own placenta because it “supposedly gives you second sight, helps open your third eye.”

Pop music has always celebrated individuality. Few artists, however, have managed to turn engagement rings and human molars into the same week’s biggest conversation starters. One couple is planning a future together, while another superstar is planning what might become the world’s most unsettling jewelry collection. Either way, queer pop culture never lets the group chat go quiet.