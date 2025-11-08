Sam Smith Gets Real About Childhood Bullies and Liposuction at 13

In a candid conversation on Penn Badgley’s Podcrushed podcast, Sam Smith opened up about a difficult chapter of their youth, revealing that they underwent liposuction at just 13 years old due to years of relentless bullying. It’s a deeply personal moment in Smith’s life that underscores not only the pain of body image issues but also the complicated relationship many LGBTQ+ individuals have with their bodies, especially in the face of bullying and societal pressures.

Growing up in Hertfordshire, Smith was no stranger to ridicule. However, in a surprising twist, it wasn’t their queerness that made them a target at school—it was their weight. “Weirdly my weight was the thing I probably got teased the most about,” Smith explained. For a teenager navigating the complexities of their identity, the pressure from peers about something so superficial—yet so painful—was more than they could bear. “It wasn’t my queerness, which was something that I could handle – it was my weight that was the hardest thing.”

The Pain of Locker Rooms and Gym Class

And it wasn’t just the teasing. Smith revealed that their experiences in gym class, locker rooms, and swimming lessons became increasingly difficult. “I couldn’t go swimming in school, and getting changed in the locker room was hell.” The emotional toll was apparent, and, at just 13 years old, Smith decided to take an extreme step: liposuction.

Undergoing Surgery at 13: A Desperate Attempt to Fit In

In a moment of raw honesty, Smith shared that the surgery wasn’t a quick fix to the pain they were feeling. “I had surgery on my chest when I was 13 years old, because I had a growing chest,” they explained. The procedure was intended to give Smith some relief from the bullying and body dysmorphia they were experiencing. “My parents were hugely supportive of the whole thing, because they just saw how much it was crippling everything about me.” But, as with many things in life, the reality didn’t live up to the expectation.

The Bandage Dilemma: Bullying in Disguise

While the surgery technically “worked,” the aftermath was less than ideal. Smith’s peers found a new way to mock them—this time for the bandage they wore to protect the area post-surgery. “The liposuction, it worked, but it was also a nightmare because they gave me a bandage,” Smith said, laughing at the absurdity of the situation. “If I wore the bandage, it meant that I would get to the front of the lunch queue, so I just kept this bandage on for nearly a year, and I’d be like, ‘Oh, don’t come close to me,’ and then I’d just get first at lunch…” In a way, Smith used the bandage to gain a small victory—albeit one that came at the expense of their self-esteem. As they put it, “The surgery never really worked.”

Embracing Self-Love: A New Chapter of Body Confidence

This part of their story is a stark reminder of the painful lengths young people, especially those struggling with body image issues, might go to in an attempt to feel “normal.” But as Smith now reflects, they’ve come a long way since then. The teenager who once felt trapped by body-shaming is now a fully self-assured adult who’s embraced their appearance in a way they never thought possible.

In 2023, Smith told The Sunday Times that they’ve reached a place of self-acceptance after years of insecurity. “Every time I went to the pool I felt self-conscious, but I forced myself to take my top off,” Smith recalled. “It paid off because I now have the opposite of body dysmorphia. I look fabulous. I’m finally getting a tan. I’m burnt in places I’ve never been burnt.” There’s an undeniable joy in their words, a sense of triumph that comes with shedding the shame of the past.

A Lesson in Growing Confidence

Smith credits part of this growth to their evolving perspective on what truly matters. “My mum says that, as I’ve got older, I’ve stopped caring what people think as much,” they noted, adding, “She tends to be right.” It’s a sentiment many LGBTQ+ individuals can relate to—the moment when we stop seeking validation from others and finally start living for ourselves.

The Full Circle Moment: From Struggle to Self-Acceptance

For those who’ve struggled with body image, especially in their youth, Smith’s story resonates. It’s a tale of painful beginnings but ultimately a beautiful transformation. Smith is a walking testament to the fact that self-acceptance is a journey—not a destination. And though their path hasn’t been smooth, they’ve learned to embrace themselves, flaws, imperfections, and all.

It’s safe to say that Sam Smith’s journey has come full circle: from struggling with weight and body dysmorphia as a teen to embracing their fabulousness in their 30s. It’s a reminder that growth often happens in unexpected ways—and that self-love, though difficult to find, is worth every step along the way.

It’s the struggle, the growth, and ultimately the satisfaction of realizing you don’t have to fit into anyone’s mold—especially not when you’re already fabulous as you are. So here’s to embracing our bodies, our scars, and every part of the journey. Keep slaying, Sam!