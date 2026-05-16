“SCHMIGADOON!” is the Best New Musical of the Year

Broadway hasn’t felt this alive, this joyful, or this unapologetically magical in years.

“Schmigadoon!” — now dazzling audiences at the Nederlander Theatre — is not just a hit. It is the best new musical of the year. A sparkling love letter to the Golden Age of Broadway, the show somehow manages to honor classic musicals while reinventing them for a modern audience hungry for joy, wit, romance, and pure theatrical escapism.

From the moment the curtain rises, “Schmigadoon!” sweeps the audience into a candy-colored dream world bursting with infectious melodies, jaw-dropping choreography, and some of the funniest performances currently on a New York stage.

Based on the beloved Apple TV+ series, the musical follows Melissa and Josh, a contemporary couple who stumble into the mysterious town of Schmigadoon — a magical place where everyone behaves as if they’re trapped inside a classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical. To escape, they must discover the true meaning of love.

It’s a deliciously clever premise, but what makes the show soar is its enormous heart.

Unlike cynical Broadway satires that mock musical theater from a distance, “Schmigadoon!” embraces the form with affection and delight. Every note, every dance break, every knowingly dramatic stare feels crafted by people who genuinely adore musicals — and that love radiates into the audience.

The score by Cinco Paul is sensational. Song after song lands with the confidence of a Broadway classic while still feeling fresh and hilariously contemporary. “Tribulation,” performed with scene-stealing brilliance by Ana Gasteyer, brings the house down with a showstopping explosion of comic perfection clearly inspired by “The Music Man.” The audience roared.

Alex Brightman is sensational as Josh, grounding the absurdity with razor-sharp comic timing and just enough vulnerability to make the emotional moments land beautifully. Sara Chase is luminous as Melissa, balancing warmth, wit, and powerhouse vocals with remarkable ease.

Then there’s Max Clayton. As the charmingly reckless carnival barker Danny, Clayton explodes onto the stage with movie-star charisma, astonishing athleticism, and magnetic charm. In a cast overflowing with talent, Clayton still somehow manages to steal scenes effortlessly.

And the supporting cast is equally extraordinary. Ann Harada, Isabelle McCalla, Afra Hines, and Maulik Pancholy all deliver richly funny, wonderfully detailed performances that make the town of Schmigadoon feel gloriously alive. Every character, no matter how eccentric, is played with commitment and affection.

Director and choreographer Christopher Gattelli stages the production with nonstop imagination and thrilling momentum. The choreography is dazzling — athletic, elegant, and bursting with old-school Broadway glamour while still feeling fresh and contemporary. The massive dance numbers routinely stop the show.

Every corner of the production gleams.

The sets burst with color and whimsy. The costumes are gorgeous. The orchestra sounds magnificent. The lighting transforms the theater into a living storybook. At times, the entire production feels less like a Broadway show and more like stepping directly inside a classic MGM musical.

Most importantly, “Schmigadoon!” accomplishes something rare: it sends audiences home happy.

Not cynical. Not exhausted. Not emotionally pulverized. Happy.

In an era where so many productions strain desperately to feel dark, edgy, or “important,” “Schmigadoon!” understands something timeless about theater: joy matters. Laughter matters. Romance matters. Melody matters.

The musical reminds audiences why they fell in love with Broadway in the first place — unforgettable songs, huge laughs, dazzling choreography, and the magical feeling that for a few precious hours, the world became brighter.

This season has delivered many ambitious productions. But no show offers more pure theatrical pleasure than “Schmigadoon!”

Broadway magic is officially back. Don’t wait to see this one!

Schmigadoon!

Rob Shuter’s novel, It Started With A Whisper, is available now.