Fran Drescher + Out Ex-Husband Are the Definition of So Cute It Hurts

Icon Fran Drescher continues to prove that she’s more than just a gay ally.

The actress, most known for her role as Fran Fine in The Nanny, recently took to Instagram to show a few snaps from her recent trip to Berlin – an adventure that included her former husband and out writer/producer Peter Marc Jacobson. Rumor has it the dynamic duo may have been filming a secret project during their stay.

In a place as beautiful as Berlin – and with a resume just as big as the country – there’s no doubt that people on the other side of the globe were able to spot Fran Drescher in a crowd. But what about the attractive men who call the country home? Would they be ballsy enough to approach the 2x Emmy Nominee and ask for a romantic dinner, especially with another man by her side?

When asked by People.com, the actress said: “That might have been it, but for the most part, everyone knows who he is. He’s my gay ex-husband. He’s my best friend and he’s always around. But we try and make sure that he’s not too much of a cock-block.”

Yes, Fran Drescher, the former President of SAG-AFTRA (2021-2026) said the term cock-block.

The 2x Golden Globe Nominee was married to Peter Marc Jacobson from 1978 to 1999. The pair had worked together on The Nanny and another series, TV Land’s Happily Divorced, which is loosely based on their relationship/friendship after Jacobson came out as gay in 2001.

Earlier in the year, the 68-year-old gushed about Jacobson to People.com. In a way, he fills a void because she gets to remain single while enjoying the company of a closely bonded male companion. In January she told the publication, “The more you live on your own, the less you want to compromise. And the less you’ll need to if you happen to have a gay ex-husband.

I take him to everything and I don’t really care. I have a gay ex-husband. Live with it! I’ve been with him since I was 15. Who can compete with that? Over the years, he grew tremendously. He’s not the same person. Neither of us are who we were when we were married.”

Apparently, the men in Berlin cannot compete with that.

Fran Drescher is also an author, cancer activist and Broadway star. And she’s, like, just really cool in general. Her other media credits include roles in the Spinal Tap and Hotel Transylvania series.

What Can We Learn from Fran Drescher?

I mean, not much – really. Fran Drescher is basically perfect. If anything, her friendship with Jacobson is a testament that soulmates don’t always have to be lovers. We’ve always had sisters from another mister, right? So, why not chicken from a different kitchen? Am I right?

Have you ever gone on a vacation with your gay best friend (or been a fellow gay man going on vacation with your best girlfriend)? What are things you did on the adventure that made it crystal clear that you were single and ready to mingle despite the presence of another close mail?

I want to hear all of your vacation stories. As always, comment and let me know!

PS: Respectfully, for 68-years-old… Peter can still get it.