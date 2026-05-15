Duncan James Moves In With Stripper Boyfriend Alexander Roque

Moving in together usually means deciding whose couch survives the merge. For Blue member Duncan James, it also apparently involves checking whether your boyfriend already has a working relationship with your mum — and if they’re not already exchanging daily phone calls, it’s a problem.

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James has confirmed he’s taking the next step with boyfriend Alexander Roque after eight months together, with the couple preparing to live under the same roof. Roque, who performs with the Forbidden Nights strip show, is officially moving in — turning what is usually a two-person setup into something closer to a family project with bonus choreography.

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Because yes, James currently lives with his mum. And yes, Roque is moving in too. So this isn’t just a couple upgrading to cohabitation. It’s a full domestic expansion pack.

Duncan James and the ultimate compatibility test: mum approval

James has made one thing very clear: if his mum doesn’t like someone, the relationship doesn’t make the cut. Luckily, Roque didn’t just pass — he integrated.

He told Daily Mail:

“I’m excited because it’s a new chapter of my life. I’m so happy and I’m in a really loving relationship. And the fact that he gets on so well with my mum,” he added.

Then doubled down on the non-negotiable family standard:

“I couldn’t be in a relationship with somebody if my mum didn’t get on with them. I’m so close to my mum.”

This isn’t just approval — it’s onboarding.

A relationship with its own group chat energy

Roque and James’ mum apparently get along so well they speak on the phone daily and exchange what James describes as “really fun banter.” Which means the boyfriend and the mum relationship has already reached a level of intimacy some couples don’t even achieve after moving in together.

At that point, James isn’t introducing his partner to his family. He’s joining a pre-existing alliance.

From dating to domestic reality

After splitting from long-term partner Rodrigo Reis, James has described Roque as “a bit of a lovebug,” and the timeline since late last year has moved quickly from romance to logistics: shared space, shared routines, and apparently shared conversations with mum built into the system.

It’s not messy. It’s not chaotic. It’s just unusually well-coordinated for a relationship that still qualifies as “new.”

And somehow, the biggest green flag in the entire story isn’t chemistry or timing — it’s that everyone involved already seems to be on the same phone plan emotionally.