Secret Service Agent Caught Masturbating in Hotel Hallway, Arrested

Secret Service agent John Spillman, was arrested in Florida after allegedly exposing himself in a hotel hallway.

The incident took place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center, where Spillman, 33, was staying while assigned to a security detail in the area. The story was first reported by WSVN 7News before gaining wider attention.

Suspended US Secret Service officer and accused hotel hallway masturbator John Spillman walked out of Miami-Dade jail Tuesday night after posting bond. He was arrested for indecent exposure at a West Miami-Dade hotel Monday. #7News broke the story hours later. @wsvn #1stOn7 pic.twitter.com/EwOYs4z7II — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) May 6, 2026

What Investigators Say Happened

According to police accounts, guests at the hotel reported unusual and concerning behavior after Spillman allegedly followed them from the lobby to a hallway near their room. Witnesses told investigators that he then exposed himself and began engaging in inappropriate conduct. The guests told investigators that they retreated to their rooms in fear of their safety.

Hotel security was alerted, and authorities were called to the scene. When officers arrived, Spillman was reportedly found with his pants down in the hallway.

He was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure.

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Connection to High-Profile Security Detail

At the time of the incident, Spillman was in Miami as part of a broader security operation tied to a visit by Donald Trump. The former president was attending an event at the Trump National Doral Golf Club for the 2026 PGA Cadillac Championship.

Officials said Spillman was off-duty when the incident occurred, though he had been assigned to perimeter security for the visit.

Secret Service Responds

The United States Secret Service confirmed that Spillman has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest.

In a statement, Secret Service Chief Richard Macauley addressed the situation directly:

“The alleged conduct is unacceptable and stands in stark contrast to the professionalism and integrity that I demand of our personnel.”

The agency has not released additional details about any internal investigation but indicated that the matter is being taken seriously.

Legal Process Moving Forward

Spillman was arrested on Monday and later appeared in court. He was released from Miami-Dade jail Tuesday night after posting a $1000 bond. The case will now proceed through the legal system, where further details may emerge.

Suspended US Secret Service officer and accused hotel hallway masturbator John Spillman walked out of Miami-Dade jail Tuesday night after posting bond. He was arrested for indecent exposure at a West Miami-Dade hotel Monday. #7News broke the story hours later. @wsvn #1stOn7 pic.twitter.com/EwOYs4z7II — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) May 6, 2026

A Case Under Scrutiny

While incidents involving public officials and federal employees are not uncommon, the nature of this case—and the setting in which it occurred—has drawn particular attention.

For now, the focus remains on the ongoing investigation and the legal proceedings ahead, as both local authorities and federal officials continue to review what happened inside that Miami hotel hallway.