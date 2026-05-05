Tucci Is Back: Why Nigel Kipling Still Owns the Runway

There are comebacks, and then there are Tucci comebacks.

With The Devil Wears Prada 2 officially hitting theaters and already pulling in over $230 million during its opening weekend, one thing is crystal clear: audiences didn’t just come back for fashion—they also came back for Stanley Tucci.

Reprising his role as Nigel Kipling, the impossibly stylish, razor-sharp fashion director of Runway magazine, Tucci slips back into the character like he never left. And honestly? Neither did we. Nigel has always been the emotional anchor of the film—the one delivering biting one-liners and heartfelt truths, often in the same breath.

Nigel Kipling: The Mentor We All Wish We Had

Let’s be real: everyone deserves a Nigel in their life.

As the trusted confidant of Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep) and the stylish fairy godfather to Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), Nigel exists in that rare space between brutally honest and deeply supportive.

He’s the one who tells you when your outfit isn’t working—but also the one who quietly champions you when no one else does. Tucci plays him with a warmth and wit that feels effortless, but is clearly anything but.

There’s a reason Nigel became such a fan-favorite: he’s aspirational without being untouchable, glamorous without losing his humanity.

The Tucci Effect: Effortless, Elegant, Iconic

Tucci has always had a commanding presence on screen, but with Nigel, there’s an added layer of flair. It’s not just about wearing the clothes—it’s about owning them.

Even Streep herself couldn’t help but gush during Tucci’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, which he shared with Emily Blunt.

“Stanley has an elegance to his heterosexuality, his undeniable heterosexuality, which is formidable.” Adding, “Not that heterosexuality is better than any other kind of sexuality, it’s just that elegance, real, unforced, natural, unstyled elegance… It is sometimes harder for straight men.”

And because she’s Meryl Streep, she followed it up with:

“I’m in love with you, just like everybody else… It’s impossible not to love Stanley Tucci.”

Honestly? No notes.

Meryl Streep says she feels like she “birthed” Emily Blunt while honoring her and Stanley Tucci at their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony: “The best thing about you getting this at such a tender age is that we’ll have you to kick around for at least 35 years, if my career is any… pic.twitter.com/kiOQyfFwCa — Variety (@Variety) April 30, 2026

Playing Gay Roles—Then and Now

Part of what makes Tucci’s portrayal of Nigel so enduring is how naturally he inhabits the role. Over the years, he’s taken on several LGBTQ+ characters, each with a different level of complexity and visibility.

From The Daytrippers to Burlesque, and most notably Supernova—where he played Tusker opposite Colin Firth—Tucci has consistently approached these roles with care.

In a 2021 interview with Pride Source, he acknowledged the shifting landscape of Hollywood, noting how difficult it once was for openly gay actors to even get cast.

“You couldn’t be an openly gay actor because you would only be cast as a gay person… or not cast at all.”

He also made it clear that while he believes in actors playing a range of roles, there should always be room for authenticity and opportunity:

“If there are people who are gay who are more right for it, then they should be doing it.”

It’s a perspective that feels grounded, thoughtful, and very much in tune with where the industry is (hopefully) heading.

RELATED: Five Unsung Queer Romance Films That Will Break Your Heart

Life Off-Screen: A Full-Circle Love Story

Outside of Runway’s glossy chaos, Tucci’s real-life story has its own cinematic charm. He’s married to Felicity Blunt, the sister of Emily Blunt—his Devil Wears Prada co-star. The two reconnected at Emily’s wedding, which honestly sounds like the beginning of a rom-com Nigel himself would approve of.

Tucci Never Goes Out of Style

In a film filled with high fashion, high stakes, and even higher heels, it’s Tucci’s Nigel who continues to leave the most lasting impression. Maybe it’s the wit. Maybe it’s the wardrobe. Maybe it’s the way he delivers a cutting remark with just enough kindness to make it land softly. Or maybe it’s just Tucci being Tucci. Either way, one thing is certain: trends may come and go, but Nigel Kipling—and the man who brought him to life—will always be in style.