If you weren’t already counting down the days until Wicked: For Good — the much-anticipated second half of the Wicked saga — prepare to double your excitement. Out actor and all-around powerhouse Colman Domingo has just been revealed as the voice of the Cowardly Lion, and frankly, this casting might be the most purr-fect move yet.

Colman is The LION!

Yes, you read that right. The Emmy-winning star of Euphoria and Rustin is joining the already glittering Emerald City lineup, and we can already hear the roar of approval from fans everywhere.

Director Jon M. Chu teased the big reveal last week, playfully telling Deadline, “Man, wait until the red carpet when the actor who gave us the Cowardly Lion’s voice steps foot on it. It’ll be wild.” And wild it was. The reveal came courtesy of the official Wicked movie social media pages, where Domingo peeked out from behind a plush lion toy, grinned that signature grin, and declared, “See you in Oz!”

Cue the collective scream from the internet. Naturally, the internet exploded in excitement. Fans immediately took to social media to share their reactions, praising the casting and celebrating Domingo’s addition to the already star-studded cast.

“ Bro having Colman Domingo as the cowardly lion is such goated casting I can’t even believe it… that red carpet is gonna be DRIPPEDDD DOWNNNN”

“When colman domingo and jonathan bailey show up to the wicked premieres being beautiful and lovely together oh i cannot wait”



“C olman domingo ’s november 2025 line up is actually insane we are so back”

“ Colman Domingo is such a special add for Wicked, just bringing the legacy of the deep voice and comedy timing of the amazing Ted Ross in ‘The Wiz’ movie”



“C olman domingo as the cowardly lion in wicked ive been manifesting this in my head for so long”

And simply, “ OMG COLMAN DOMINGO ?!” Yes.

Domingo joins an absolutely star-studded cast — Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Bowen Yang, Ethan Slater, Peter Dinklage, and Marissa Bode. It’s a lineup so stacked, even the poppies would faint.

But there’s something extra special about Domingo stepping into this role. The Cowardly Lion has always been the heart of The Wizard of Oz — tender, self-doubting, but ultimately brave. And Domingo, who has become one of Hollywood’s most commanding voices in the LGBTQ+ community, brings that emotional intelligence and quiet strength naturally. It’s almost poetic: an openly gay man giving voice to a character learning to embrace courage.

It’s not lost on fans either — the symbolism feels rich and timely. Domingo’s body of work has always embraced vulnerability and power in equal measure, and this casting feels like a celebration of both. He’s proven time and again that he can balance gravitas with a wink, drama with joy, and a lot of flair for style — exactly what Oz needs.

As for the film itself, Wicked: For Good continues the spellbinding story where part one left off. We’ll finally see the destinies of Elphaba and Glinda unfold — and now, we can expect a Lion with more bite (and sass) than ever.

Mark your calendars, witches and wizards — Wicked: For Good hits theaters November 21, 2025. And when Colman Domingo roars, you better believe the whole Emerald City will listen.

Now the real question is — are you ready to follow the yellow brick road one more time? And what do you think of Colman Domingo’s selection?