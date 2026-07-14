Trans Actress Jesse James Rose Alleges Sen. Graham Hired Her

Senator Lindsey Graham is once again at the center of an online firestorm, but this time it comes in the wake of his death rather than a political battle.

The senator died on July 12 at the age of 71 following what has been described as a brief and sudden illness. A leading Republican voice for decades, Graham was known for his influence on national security, foreign policy, and his role within the modern conservative movement. He was also a vocal opponent of many LGBTQ rights initiatives, a record that made him a frequent target of criticism within the LGBTQ community.

RELATED: Senator Lindsey Graham Passes from a “Brief and Sudden Illness” at 71

A social media post reignites old rumors

Following news of Graham’s death, transgender author and actress Jesse James Rose shared a series of social media posts alleging that she had an encounter with the senator years before transitioning. The posts also referenced the nickname “Lady G,” a term that has circulated online for years in connection with rumors about Graham’s private life. On her Instagram, Jesse James Rose said:

“Just woke up to find out Lindsey Graham is dead?? lol??? Most of you know him as the homophobic senator from South Carolina but to me he will always be the man who paid a twinky pre-transition college student (person raising one hand emoji) a fat stack of cash to do unspeakable things to him in a hotel room while he wore red lingerie.” “It is a canon trans event to have far right freaks bankrolling you & then turning around and voting against you. People loooooove to judge us for it but I never see them opening their wallets!!! Shoutout to s*x workers everywhere forced to humanize their enemies just to make rent.”

Rose’s posts quickly spread across social media, prompting renewed discussion of allegations that have never been substantiated.

At the time of publication, there is no publicly available evidence confirming the claims made by Rose, and Graham was never able to publicly address the specific allegations.

Transgender author claims Lindsey Graham wore ‘red lingerie’ and had him do ‘unspeakable things’ before transition Jesse James Rose credits the late senator for having ‘financial security and lack of student loans’ pic.twitter.com/GgsuM4BtKn — RT (@RT_com) July 13, 2026

The “Lady G” nickname isn’t new

The nickname “Lady G” has been associated with Graham for several years.

In 2020, gay adult film performer Sean Harding posted on social media that, “Every sex worker I know has been hired by this man,” while questioning whether multiple people speaking publicly could affect Graham’s political future. The post helped push “Lady G” into trending topics online.

Despite widespread discussion across social media, none of the allegations connected to the nickname have been proven.

Graham consistently denied speculation

Public speculation surrounding Graham’s sexuality has existed for years, despite the senator repeatedly denying the rumors.

In 2018, after comedian Chelsea Handler made insinuations about his sexuality online, Graham responded directly to a TMZ cameraman.

“To the extent that it matters, I’m not gay.”

He did not elaborate further, and he consistently declined to engage with continued speculation about his personal life.

Separating fact from speculation

Graham’s legacy will likely continue to be debated for many reasons, including his political career, his positions on LGBTQ issues, and the longstanding internet rumors that followed him throughout public life.

Darline Graham Nordone, Lindsey Graham’s sister, is officially appointed to fill the late senator’s seat. “Lindsay has always been there for me, and now I will be there for him,” Nordone said. “It is such a privilege to get to finish some of his important work.”… pic.twitter.com/VIWdty23Cd — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 13, 2026

What is verifiable is that the rumors have resurfaced following his death, fueled by new social media posts and renewed discussion of the “Lady G” nickname.

What remains unverified are the personal allegations themselves.

As conversations continue online, the distinction between documented fact and unproven claims remains an important one, particularly when discussing the legacy of a public figure whose private life has long been the subject of speculation.