Photo Credit: Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein’s Newest Model

K-Pop’s resident heartthrob, Kim Mingyu of SEVENTEEN, is making headlines yet again—this time with his latest photoshoot with Calvin Klein as one of the brand’s ambassadors. The campaign, recently unveiled to millions of fans and soon-to-be fans, is a testament to his effortlessly alluring charm, showcasing his sculpted physique and enviably tanned skin in the simplest yet chicest denim ensembles.

Standing at a towering 6’3″, Mingyu proves that sometimes, less is more. Clad in classic Calvin Klein jeans and a crisp white tee, his muscles are on full display—his rock-hard abs a clear result of relentless dedication to his craft. While he follows a strict diet to maintain his physique, fans know that he’s also a massive foodie and an amazing chef, making his balance of discipline and indulgence even more admirable.

Unsurprisingly, the internet is losing its mind over these photos. Who can blame them? Just take one look at him—absolute perfection!

MINGYU captures full denim on set. a cinematic point of view. pic.twitter.com/rTGyMJrj0H — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) February 26, 2025

Fresh off the SEVENTEEN Right Here World Tour, where the group sold out stadiums worldwide, Mingyu effortlessly transitions from mesmerizing audiences on stage with his smooth moves and amazing rap skills to making hearts race in front of the camera.

MINGYU transforms denim for the season. from bold to pared back. pic.twitter.com/84zT96Lf2T — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) February 26, 2025

Even in casual Polaroids, the idol exudes an effortless charisma that makes him the perfect fit for this campaign.

And if you need proof of just how hard fans are swooning, just check out these thirsty comments below:

“DAYUM !!! Larwd have mercy !!! Mingyu is so hot “ “Thanks a lot CK. Keep posting more pictures of Mingyu. Love the campaign n Mingyu looks so cool” “Like Mingyu is partaking in the act of stunning?” “He is unbelievable and untouchable” “Absolute perfection!” “Oh he stunned!”



Respectfully, I will not be looking away…