Who Deserves the Title of Sexiest Man Alive for 2025?

Sterling K. Brown isn’t new to the spotlight—whether for his iconic roles in This Is Us or The Paradise, the 48-year-old actor knows how to captivate. But when it comes to being named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, his reaction is simple: flattered.

At a recent FYC event for The Paradise in Los Angeles on March 7, Brown shared his appreciation for the support his latest project is receiving. “The support for the show feels incredibly good,” he says, and when aske about the possibility of him becoming the new Sexiest man Alive for 2025, he added with a smile, “I have my own sense of internal sexy… and I appreciate it.”

As for the Sexiest Man Alive title? “You try to give the people something they want. If they deem me so, I would be flattered. Beyond flattered,” he says, proving his humility—and charm—are part of what makes him magnetic. He was previously recognized in the 2019 Sexiest Man Alive issue. “And I appreciate it.” We also like to look at how he got so handsome and buff. For more of that, head over to his past interview in MensHealth Magazine.

And how does he stay so fit and sexy?

In fact, when People revealed the cover star of their 2024 Sexiest Man Alive issue, the honor went to John Krasinski.

Sexiest Man a Gay Man?

While an out gay man has never graced the cover of the prestigious issue, plenty of gay favorites like David Beckham, Hugh Jackman, Michael B. Jordan, and Chris Evans have all been featured. And we think it’s high time for a queer heartthrob to join the ranks! Many of us are saying Jonathan Bailey is THE number one pick for a human male out there and therefore the best gay pick, too. But there are some others in the office that have tipped their hat in others’ directions. Here are some men we believe are also ready for the honor:

Omar Apollo – The Grammy-nominated singer is already known for his hotness. His EP Live For Me even featured a naked painting of him on the cover. A photoshoot with People recreating that image? Yes, please.

Troye Sivan – With hits like “Rush” and “One of Your Girls,” this Australian singer has us swooning. His face card is always on point, and we’re here for every moment.

Ncuti Gatwa – From Sex Education to Doctor Who , Ncuti has been capturing hearts for years, and his public coming-out just made him one of the Sexiest Queer Men Alive.

Zane Phillips – This Fire Island and Glamorous star is the muscle-man of our dreams, showing off his physique in ways that leave us weak in the knees.

Omar Ayuso – From Élite to our hearts, Omar’s portrayal of Omar Shanaa keeps him as our top choice for sexy.

Jordan Firstman – Comedian, Instagram star, and overall delightful presence, Jordan is always making waves—and we love everything he does.

Matt Bomer – In Fellow Travelers , Matt’s portrayal of Hawk Fuller upped his “daddy” status. He commands attention, both on-screen and off.

While these men might not have been bestowed with the Sexiest Man Alive title yet, they’re certainly making their mark—and we’d be more than happy to see one of them claim it next year. As for Sterling K. Brown, though? Whether he wins again or not, it’s clear he’s already got “sexy” down to an art.

Does Sterling get your vote or do you have your own favorite?

Source: People