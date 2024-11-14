10 Queer Men and Allies Who Could Have Been 2024’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Okay, big disclaimer: while I totally support People Magazine’s decision to crown Mr. John Krasinski as 2024’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive,’ what the criteria is for determining who gets to be the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ in their annual issue is quite confounding, but I do believe, if memory (and research) serves me right, no openly gay man has been given the top spot. I can’t help but think there were some queer and queer-ally alternatives that could have easily dethroned the reigning king. Curious? Check them out below!

Advertisement

RELATED: Why Does The Latest ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Issue Have A Severe Lack of LGBTQ Men?

Jonathan Bailey

Advertisement

Honestly, this list doesn’t follow any particular order—except for Jonathan, of course. The actor had a whirlwind year, juggling roles in Bridgerton Season 3 and Wicked, all while wrapping up his critically acclaimed role as Tim Laughlin in Fellow Travelers opposite Matt Bomer (who’s also on this list!). And just when we thought he couldn’t get any busier, he’s set to star in Jurassic World 4 as Dr. Henry Loomis. His schedule’s packed, his abs are sculpted, and those legs? Out and about for the world to admire! Maybe next year he’ll make it to the top spot as ‘Sexiest Man Alive?’

RELATED: This Wicked Actor is Back in Short Shorts: Check it Out!

Cooper Koch

Advertisement

Cooper went viral after his role as Erik Menendez in Ryan Murphy Productions’ Monsters: Lyle and Erik Menendez Story took off this year. His charming, witty, and captivating personality during interviews has also captured the attention of many casual fans. I’d like to think that Cooper’s youthful 28 years may have been the reason he didn’t claim the top spot this time—but hey, maybe in a few years, right?

RELATED: Was Cooper Koch wearing a prosthetic for his sexy shower scene?

Matt Bomer

Advertisement

Matt Bomer is a veteran of the industry and has been a strong advocate for LGBTQIA+ representation for years. Most recently, he starred as Hawkins Fuller opposite Jonathan Bailey, delivering what many consider one of his best performances to date through an emotional and dynamic portrayal of a closeted gay man during the ‘lavender scare’ era. And if you remember Bomer from his ‘White Collar‘ days, you might still be wondering why he never snagged the title of ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ back then.

RELATED: Here Are All the Deets on Showtime’s ‘Fellow Travelers’

Ricky Martin

Advertisement

At 52, Livin’ La Vida Loca singer Ricky Martin still turns up the heat, sharing occasional thirst traps, mirror selfies, and sexy, sultry dance routines with his followers on Instagram. You can also catch Martin in his latest role on Apple TV+’s Palm Royale season 2, where he plays Robert—a man of many talents and secrets, and the bartender serving up the best Grasshopper in Palm Beach.

RELATED: Ricky Martin drops major thirst traps in throwback video

Jeremy Pope

Advertisement

Jeremy Pope made history as the sixth person ever to receive two Tony Award acting nominations in different categories in the same year, thanks to his breakthrough performance in the 2018 Broadway production of Choir Boy, which also marked his Broadway debut. And as if his talent wasn’t enough, he also looks absolutely stunning in his Calvins.

RELATED: Moments When Out Hottie Jeremy Pope Showed He Is Loud, Proud and SEXY AF!

Luke Evans

Advertisement

Luke Evans had a seriously busy year in 2024, juggling multiple projects. He took on Weekend in Taiwan, wrote and released his autobiography Boys From the Valleys, and also made moves in the business world with his partner Fran Thomas, where Luke has been promoting BDXY, a lifestyle and clothing brand that’s already turning heads.

RELATED: Fast and Furious Star Breaks Free from Typecasting and Embraces Authenticity

Zane Phillips

Advertisement

Zane Phillips starred in Glamorous on Netflix, which quickly became known as one of the platform’s “gayest shows ever,” thanks to his memorable portrayal of Chad Addison. He also appeared in Fire Island, gaining more recognition for his roles. Alongside his acting, Zane has been heating up Instagram with thirst traps, keeping his fans hooked with his captivating and alluring photos and posts.

RELATED: Hottie Zane Phillips Is Looking SEXY As F**k in These Thirst Traps

Colman Domingo

Advertisement

Colman Domingo, known for his standout roles in Fear of the Walking Dead, Euphoria, Zola, and Rustin, is not only a talented actor but also a fashion icon. His ability to bring flair and boldness to every outfit—often with a touch of skin—is what makes his style unforgettable. In 2025, he’ll take his fashion influence to new heights as he co-chairs the Met Gala’s committee, solidifying his role as a key figure in both the acting and fashion worlds.

RELATED: MET GALA 2025: Proud Gay Actor Coleman Domingo to Co-Chair

Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments section down below!