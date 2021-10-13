Sharon Osbourne Finally Blasts The Talk

Osbourne Unleashes Hell While Chatting With Megyn Kelly In Her First Post-Talk Interview

It almost seems like forever ago that Sharon Osbourne lit up headlines within the media for exiting CBS’ daytime show, The Talk. By now you likely know the story: Osbourne was standing up for longtime friend, Piers Morgan, who dared to criticize the highly public interview between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Oprah where the newlyweds seemingly destroyed The British Royal Family’s image. After being depicted as a racist by fellow co-hosts, including the suspiciously pointed Sheryl Underwood, Osbourne departed, likely with a huge undisclosed lump sum of money, and has claimed she was set up from the beginning – and some discovered audio of behind-the-scenes led us to believe that could be true. It’s obvious from The Talk’s official YouTube channel that a shakeup of the cast, with Underwood in the lead role, is still failing miserably barely gaining one-thousand views per video. The show likely won’t see renewal after this year. However, that still hasn’t shaped Osbourne’s redemption and she finally is speaking up about never-before-heard drama that has left us gagging.

Despite being on completely opposite political spectrums, Osbourne chose to speak to fellow victim of cancel culture, Megyn Kelly. You may be familiar with Kelly when she went toe-to-toe with then Presidential candidate, Donald Trump, and also from her cancelation when she questioned ‘blackface’ being offensive – which almost immediately got her be fired from her own daytime talk show on NBC. Karma may have hit Osbourne in full circle – it is alleged that she had Marie Osmond fired from The Talk after all – and fired an assistant who she sent into her home that was literally on fire – but it’s still a shock to see her sit down with Kelly to discuss what she believes truly happened. The two canceled women clearly bond well, so perhaps the new wave of social media torture would magically unite anyone, since cancel culture seemingly has no bias. But, that’s not how Osbourne sees it.

In her sit down with Kelly, Osbourne absolutely demolishes everyone behind-the-scenes of The Talk, including the network and its showrunners AKA executives, but also none other than Underwood – which was anticipated. It’s clear Osbourne is still rattled by her experience and almost has an empathy in her voice as she speaks to another person the media and mob has torn apart. Osbourne puts the blame on executives who want to be appear to be woke, yet are the biggest hypocrites. Here’s a quick cut of what Osbourne had to say:

“I think that CBS…just look at their ratings…[which] have not been great. They [hit gold] with the Meghan and Harry interview. They put so much into it, the whole world was watching. Look at it business wise for them. The network was failing and this was their big coo. To them, it was untouchable, you cannot say anything against that interview. Because Piers Morgan was saying something about it in a negative way and I was standing behind him, they didn’t like that at all. They were number one for so many years, but it was starting to slide. They didn’t like the fact I didn’t go against Piers. Amy Reisenbach is in charge of the show, and apparently, she turned to producers and said, I can’t think of the exact words she said, but she wanted gentle disagreement. At the time, I did have on my socials, people complaining that I shouldn’t have supported Piers and I looked like a racist. But, I don’t think anyone complained to the FFC and I wasn’t out of order by dealing with it the way that I did. I was talking to a friend of eleven years, to a woman that I’ve traveled with, worked with, sat besides for [ten seasons]. She [Underwood] was a family friend. And then BOOM, she puts me on the hot seat talking about racism. [Underwood] knows my history, she knows me, she knows I’m not a racist. [She was leading the charge against me.] At that time [Underwood] was very, very much apart of the [Black Lives Matter] movement as she should be. She wanted [The Talk] to be more political than it was. They are desperate to keep their jobs, they are desperate in these times we live in to be perceived as more than woke. You know, they want to be seen as Mother Teresa and Jesus Christ … but they’re all hypocrites. They’re liars and they’re hypocrites and they’ll do whatever they have to do to keep their job. [The people who were against me the most were] Reisenbach and the two showrunners, Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews. I had worked with the showrunners for eleven years, they were friends of mine, especially Matthews. I told them that they’ve destroyed me. I told them that I will never be able to get over this. It’s like once you have that seed put on you that you are a racist, it never goes away. And I told them that they’ve destroyed me. There was a break [in between] and there were no executives on the floor, [Underwood] refused to look at me! She would not look at me [or] talk to me. I kept saying to her ‘Why are you doing this? Why do this to me?’ And she wouldn’t talk to me! I did swear at her. She’s been at my side for ten years and it’s like if you can’t swear at a friend…I think the showrunners were doing what Reisenbach told them to do. [They are] weak, weak women. And to let it go after the break, so it was twenty minutes on national television bashing me. It blindsided me. [Underwood] thought she was Gayle King. She was hitting me up not as a co-host and friend, but she thought she was a Journalist. It was a nightmare.”

While it’s easy to judge Osbourne and cry foul, something to hear side of the story seems to be true. This woman has nothing to gain and certainly nothing to lose by speaking her truth – and she’s doing it by naming names and giving us the real dirt from behind the scenes. The Talk’s failing popularity could very well send Underwood into obscurity, but Osbourne’s rockstar spunk may have legacy material. This probably isn’t the last of her that we’ve seen – and for those who are in her fandom, that’s a good thing.

You should definitely check out Osbourne’s interview with Kelly below:

Source: The Daily Beast, US Magazine