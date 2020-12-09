Shawn Mendes Slams ‘Ridiculous’ Speculation About His Sexuality

Shawn Mendes has had it officially (insert Detox‘s voice) with people speculating about his sexuality.

The “Stitches” singer went off about it in a new interview with The Guardian where he held nothing back regarding the years of claims he’s had to endure while in the public spotlight.

“There was a desperation for me to come out as being gay, which is such a ridiculous thing,” he said while adding, “I got upset because I know people who are gay who haven’t come out yet and I know the suffering they experience because of that.”

The 22-year-old wasn’t done yet on this subject as it then turned into him dropping an expletive surrounding the matter. “It’s just completely ignorant and insensitive of people to be on that s**t.”

Shawn, who just dropped his fourth studio album Wonder on December 4, also touched on his relationship with success. “I asked myself: why is it so valuable to me to be such a successful musician? Is success just something that feeds my ego or is it really great? And I found it was something that was feeding my ego, and I just wasn’t going to feed that any more.”

“The more success you have, the more fearful you are of losing it, so you become desperate.”

Someone who is also appears to be fed the f**k up about this subject is Hugh Jackman‘s wife Deborra-Lee Furness. The Greatest Showman star has also had his fair share of gay allegations for many years now dating way before Shawn was even famous.

“I see these magazines and they’re so mean-spirited… I hope people realize it’s all made up,” she said in a September 2020 interview before adding, “[Hugh’s] been gay for so many years, I was gay too when I did [the 1988 film] Shame. They were shocked when I got married.”

Hugh thinks he knows how his gay rumors started when he played an openly gay singer-songwriter in The Boy From Oz back in 2003. “I was literally just locking lips… I started to laugh so hard,” he explained in a separate interview.

“So I stay kissing him, because I thought, ‘I’m just going to laugh,’” he continued. “I’m going to stay here until it subsides and it never subsided and the whole audience could see my body shaking, so they started.”