Actor. Singer. Dancer. Bridgerton heartthrob. Fellow Travelers tearjerker. Wicked warbler. And now… clarinetist?! Yes, that’s right — Jonathan Bailey, man of many talents and the internet’s favorite chaos gay, has added orchestra member to his resumé. At this point, we’re not sure if there’s anything he can’t do.

While promoting Jurassic World: Rebirth on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Bailey let slip a deliciously nerdy behind-the-scenes detail: he plays the clarinet on the actual film score. Not a joke. Not a metaphor. The man picked up a wind instrument and blew his way into Jurassic history.

Directed by Gareth Edwards and scored by Oscar-winning composer Alexandre Desplat, the film’s music incorporates John Williams’ iconic themes with Desplat’s own dramatic flair. And smack in the middle of it? A clarinet solo for Dr. Henry Loomis — Bailey’s character — played by Bailey himself.

“I just wanted to play one — even if it was, like, one slightly sharp note,” Bailey laughed, describing how he begged to bring his school clarinet (gifted by his granddad, possibly from a pub prize?) to Abbey Road Studios. “It would’ve been my dream come true.”

Initially too shy to jump in with the 105-piece orchestra full of actual professionals, Bailey hesitated — but when a second solo moment appeared, Desplat told him, “It’s now or never.”

jonathan bailey literally shaking from excitement from playing the clarinet is the cutest thing you’ll ever see pic.twitter.com/ovveZveL5H — bia (@beebeakbee) June 27, 2025

Now we ask you: has anyone ever made playing the clarinet sexy? The answer is now yes. Yes, Jonathan Bailey has.

“It just shows that if you find something you love and you commit to it, you never know how it comes full circle,” Bailey said earnestly. We’ll just be over here sobbing and adding “clarinet” to our list of hot instrument kinks.

“I just played with the orchestra which, I’m still processing. I’m sort of shaking. It’s a total dream come true.” 😭

Jonathan Bailey on playing the clarinet for his character’s theme on the Jurassic World Rebirth soundtrack pic.twitter.com/kpUaLwoXoM — iRis 🐝 🧲🌷🧵👸🏾🤴🏻 (@iris_bee_) June 27, 2025

@classicfm If you needed any more proof of his talent… 🦖 While in London performing the titular role in ‘Richard II’ at the Bridge Theatre, actor Jonathan Bailey paid a visit to Abbey Road Studios, where Alexandre Desplat was recording the score for the new ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ film with a 105-strong orchestra. Originally happy enough just to sit in on the session, Bailey was invited by Desplat to play the clarinet solo for his character in the film. 🎥 Universal Studios ♬ original sound – classicfm

Naturally, the internet imploded. One fan summed it up perfectly: “Last week it was the short shorts. This week it’s the clarinet. Next week? He’ll probably invent time travel.” Another wrote, “Jonathan Bailey is living in his whimsical hot nerd era and I want to live there too.”

So what’s next? Taming velociraptors? Tap dancing on the moon? Knitting couture?

Whatever it is, one thing’s certain: if Jonathan Bailey’s doing it, it’s going to be emotional, unexpected, and undeniably iconic.