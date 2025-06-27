By now, if you haven’t been hit square in the face with a rogue TikTok or startled by a friend whispering, “slutty little glasses” like it’s a prayer, then you may, in fact, be extinct. Because Jurassic World: Rebirth star Jonathan Bailey has unleashed a

If there’s one thing the gays (and anyone with taste) know how to spot, it’s a serve. And Jonathan Bailey, perched at the intersection of elegance and chaos, is serving optometrist-core sex appeal on a silver platter.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Bailey brought not just his usual charm and cheekbones, but also his now-iconic eyewear, which he has fully dubbed “slutty little glasses.” Why? Because subtlety is for straight rom-coms and public radio. While engaging in a Jurassic-themed game with Fallon — think dramatic slow turns and fake dinosaur attacks — Bailey instead attacked with gay panic. He leaned in toward Jimmy, eyes locked, lips hovering dangerously close. The audience screamed. Jimmy laughed. Twitter melted.

“Too easy!” Jonathan declared, smirking.

We agree. Too easy, and yet devastatingly effective.

And this isn’t just a one-time flirtathon. Jonathan has been on what can only be described as a “kiss-your-friends” world tour. He also recently shared a smooch with co-star Scarlett Johansson, proving that he’s truly an equal-opportunity agent of flirtation. His philosophy on the matter? “Life’s too short not to” kiss your friends.

Sir. The LGBTQ+ community is already collectively on the floor. There’s no need to stomp on our necks.

And if you’re wondering who we have to thank for coining the now-holy phrase “slutty little glasses,” Jonathan himself graciously passed the mic to internet personality Blakely Thornton during a June 17 interview with Entertainment Tonight. When asked about the term, he laughed, “Slutty little glasses? Are you allowed to say the ‘S’ word?” before confirming, “I’m thrilled that people are… they’re having a hormonal explosion linked to optical support.”

Hormonal explosion linked to optical support. Not a band name, but it could be.

He added, “Glasses can go a long way. So, let’s have the summer of slutty little glasses.”

Yes. Let’s.

But just when we thought we had survived the initial blast, Jimmy and Jonathan recreated the moment that started it all — the now-infamous glasses reveal from Jurassic World: Rebirth. It began innocently enough: a dramatic shoulder turn. Eye contact. A flirtatious lip bite. And then… their faces moved dangerously close. The internet braced for impact.

They didn’t kiss. Of course they didn’t. But the tension? Palpable. You could slice it with a velociraptor claw. And yet, in a world where subtext is usually buried six feet under by clumsy screenwriting, Jonathan Bailey understands the art of the tease — and the audience’s thirst for it.

Because two pairs of slutty little glasses almost kissing? That’s no longer television. That’s gay mythology.

So yes, it’s officially the Summer of Slutty Little Glasses. A time of optical illusions, playful smooches, and Jonathan Bailey redefining what it means to promote a movie. Hollywood, take notes. Spectacles are hot. Queer-coded chaos is hotter. And Jonathan Bailey? He’s molten.

Keep kissing your friends, Jonathan. Keep biting those lips. And for the love of Pride and all that is horny — never, ever take those glasses off.

Source: Socialite Life