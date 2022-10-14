South Korean Singer Wonho Makes a “Bittersweet” Comeback

South Korean singer Wonho is making a comeback on October 14, and he has been releasing some steamy photos to tease fans leading up to the D-day.

The 29-year-old K-Pop soloist first announced that he would be returning with a second single album titled “Bittersweet” on September 21. Thereafter, he released a timetable for his comeback, as well as a track list and mood sampler video.

Wonho then released the first concept film and photos for “Bittersweet,” which showed a sweet and innocent version of him.

The second concept film and photos have a darker theme, and the singer shows his more playful side.

And finally for the third concept, Wonho goes all out sexy in both the film and photos.

The singer’s second single album “Bittersweet” is scheduled to be released on October 14 at 1PM (KST) and 12AM (EDT). Also, here’s the recently released music video of “Don’t Regret” to see more of this hottie’s talent.

And while we’re at it, let’s also take a moment to admire some of Wonho’s steamy photos that set Instagram ablaze 😉

Starting off with photos of him basking under the sun in Germany…

How about some black and white snaps, plus a chain moment?

Mirror selfie, anyone?

Let’s conclude this steamy thread of photos with…

You’re most welcome 😉

Source: soompi.com