Transgender Students Targeted by Congress While the Nation Burns

The House of Representatives finally united around something this week — transgender students. Not lowering rent. Not healthcare. Not grocery prices that now require a small personal loan to buy eggs and oat milk. No, lawmakers locked in on transgender students.

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Republicans passed H.R. 2616 — the “Stopping Indoctrination and Protecting Kids Act” — with the help of eight Democrats, in what critics are calling the latest entry in America’s increasingly exhausting cinematic universe of “Won’t Somebody Think of the Children?” politics.

The bill passed 217 to 198. Every Republican who voted supported it. Eight Democrats crossed the aisle and joined them, immediately triggering backlash from LGBTQ+ advocates, civil rights groups, and plenty of people online whose blood pressure was already hanging on by a thread.

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Meet the Democrats Who Said “You Know What? Sure” to the Transgender Bill

Here are the eight Democrats who voted for what critics — including members of their own party — condemned as a national “Don’t Say Trans” bill:

Henry Cuellar

Don Davis

Cleo Fields

Laura Gillen

Vicente González

Marcy Kaptur

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

Eugene Vindman

And yes, LGBTQ+ people immediately clocked the bizarre priorities here.

Because apparently America can spend years fumbling investigations involving rich, powerful men connected to sex abuse scandals, but the second a trans teenager asks to be called by a different name at school? Suddenly Congress turns into the Avengers.

The Bill Basically Says “Trans People? Never Heard of Them.”

According to critics, the legislation would prohibit federally funded schools from teaching “concepts related to gender ideology,” wording LGBTQ+ advocates warn could effectively erase acknowledgment of transgender people from classrooms, libraries, and student support systems.

Earlier versions and related proposals also reportedly categorized material involving “gender dysphoria or transgenderism” as inherently “sexual,” which critics argued treated the mere existence of trans people like it was some kind of forbidden HBO after-dark programming. At this point, conservatives hear the word “pronouns” and react like somebody released a raccoon inside Cracker Barrel.

The bill could also force teachers and school staff to out transgender students to parents before those students feel ready — or safe — to come out themselves. And that’s the detail hitting especially hard for LGBTQ+ adults who remember growing up in homes where coming out wasn’t a heartfelt family movie moment. Sometimes it was a risk assessment.

Eugene Vindman Had LGBTQ+ Advocates Doing a Double Take

One vote drew particular scrutiny: Eugene Vindman. Vindman had previously spoken publicly about LGBTQ+ inclusion and acceptance before siding with Republicans on legislation critics say would erase trans identity from schools and forcibly out students.

For many LGBTQ+ people watching this unfold, it felt a bit like seeing someone leave the Pride parade halfway through to go guest judge on Fox News.

The ACLU Said What Needed to Be Said

The backlash from the American Civil Liberties Union was immediate.

“Every child in this country deserves the same opportunity to thrive as their peers, and that includes transgender students,” said Mike Zamore, National Director for Policy & Government Affairs for the ACLU, in a statement posted online. “Instead of strengthening that basic promise for all students, a narrow majority of the House opted to single out and endanger some of the most vulnerable youth in our schools today. This bill doesn’t create a safe learning environment for anyone—quite the opposite—but it does inject politics into every classroom across the country, which harms education for all students. Censorship and discrimination have no place in our schools, and we call on the Senate to reject this bill.”

Translation: maybe stop treating vulnerable kids like the final boss battle in the culture war.

Mark Takano Was Absolutely Not in the Mood

Then came Mark Takano, the gay California Democrat who chairs the Congressional Equality Caucus, and he responded with the energy of a teacher who already told the class to stop acting up three times.

“Republicans claim to be the party of small government, but they have no problem bringing the full force of the federal government down against children. The GOP thinks they can legislate transgender people out of existence with this inhumane ‘Don’t Say Trans’ bill, but all they’re doing is making life worse for a small minority of already-vulnerable children,” Takano said in a statement posted online. “I spent 24 years as an educator where I worked with hundreds of high school students and their parents.”

Takano continued, “Most children go to their parents when they need help or are struggling—including transgender children—but not all parents are accepting. The forced outing provision of this bill puts teachers in an impossible situation by requiring them to out trans kids to their parents in certain situations—even if the teacher knows the student will likely face physical abuse. Students like these are who Republicans want to put in immediate physical danger with this bill.”

Meanwhile, Actual Problems Continue Loading…

And that’s really the surreal part of all this. The United States is currently juggling housing crises, healthcare chaos, climate disasters, rising extremism, and billionaires building apocalypse bunkers like they know something the rest of us don’t.

Yet somehow, lawmakers keep circling back to transgender teenagers as if a sophomore quietly existing in algebra class is the nation’s greatest threat.

At this point, conservatives spend more time thinking about trans kids than trans kids probably think about themselves. And for a party constantly yelling about government overreach, they remain deeply committed to micromanaging which teenager uses which bathroom while actual predators, corruption scandals, and powerful abusers continue floating through the system like they’ve got TSA PreCheck.