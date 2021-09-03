State Capitol Removes LGBTQ History Exhibit

Together, they declared that being gay was a “justifiable way of life” and pushed local and national leaders across the country to abolish laws criminalizing “private homosexual conduct.” A strategy was adopted to advocate for gay rights, planned demonstrations, and set up a legal-defense fund.

This conference was such a crucial part of LGBTQ history that it was highlighted in an exhibit titled “Making History: Kansas City and the Rise of Gay Rights,” which opened earlier this week inside the Missouri State Museum, which is house in the first floor of the state capitol.

However, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), which runs the parks system that oversees the museum, removed the exhibit four days later. It was supposed to be on display until Dec. 26.

My statement on @mostateparks decision to put LGBT history exhibit back in the closet. #moleg pic.twitter.com/dxLstgyFFr — State Senator Greg Razer (@SenGregRazer) September 2, 2021

A spokeswoman for the DNR declined to say why the display was taken down or who made the decision, but Kelli Jones, a spokeswoman for Gov. Mike Parson (R), said in a statement that the department removed it because the process for setting up temporary exhibits in the Capitol had not been followed.

“The Department of Natural Resources manages the Museum and state statute requires the Department to coordinate activities relating to the Museum with the Board of Public Buildings,” Jones says.

She continued on saying Parson was not aware of the exhibit, but his office received “several complaints” about it.

Democratic State Sen. Greg Razer, the only openly gay lawmaker in the Missouri Senate, says he spoke with DNR director Dru Buntin Thursday afternoon and was given the same reason for the removed, which he called “a convenient excuse.”

“I am extremely disappointed and angry that Missouri State Parks would bend to pressure from those who want to see people like me stripped of our rights and our dignity as American citizens,” he stated on Twitter. “This is nothing but ‘cancel culture’ coming from those who want the LGBT community to simply disappear into the shadows again.”