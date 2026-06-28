Stephen Kalyn Just Turned a Verizon Commercial Into Pure Foreplay

Listen, we’re not saying Verizon deliberately released a one-minute thirst trap starring Off Campus heartthrob Stephen Kalyn.

We’re just saying nobody accidentally puts a blond hockey romance star in skin-tight leather pants, films him in moody black-and-white lighting, sets it to INXS, and then acts surprised when people forget there’s a phone plan involved.

The telecom giant dropped its new “Simplicity is Sexy” campaign this week, and while Verizon would very much like you to focus on its newly launched Simplicity plan, the internet appears far more interested in whatever was happening between Kalyn, that white tank top, and the camera lens. Frankly, who can blame them?

From the opening frame, the ad feels less like a commercial and more like the fantasy sequence that plays in your head after accidentally making eye contact with a hot stranger at Equinox.

Kalyn lounges. Kalyn smolders. Kalyn purrs sweet nothings directly into the camera. Kalyn spends an alarming amount of time looking like he just stepped off the cover of a romance novel. And then Verizon has the audacity to remind us it’s selling wireless plans.

A Wireless Commercial or a Calvin Klein Audition?

The campaign intentionally channels classic Calvin Klein energy, and the references are impossible to miss. The black-and-white cinematography, the tousled blond hair, the tank tops, the leather pants—it all feels delightfully familiar. If somebody told us this ad was discovered in a sealed vault marked “Gay Panic, 1997,” we’d believe them.

The spot also marks Kalyn’s first major brand partnership since Off Campus became a breakout hit. Director Bardia Zeinali, who previously worked on Calvin Klein’s Deal With It campaign, helped bring the fashion-forward vision to life. Not surprisingly, Kalyn had a blast making it.

“It was a little nerve-wracking at first but once I get onto the groove of things, it’s so much fun.”

The actor admitted commercial work felt very different from the acting he’s used to.

“Doing a commercial is so different from doing what I do naturally, so I didn’t know that world as much.”

Leather Pants, Led Zeppelin, and Losing All Inhibitions

While filming, Zeinali shot the campaign on film and encouraged Kalyn to simply let loose. He played Kalyn’s song choice, Led Zeppelin’s “Hey Hey What Can I Do,” and let the actor find the mood.

“You know when you’re listening to your song and you’re in the privacy of your own home?”

That freedom eventually helped him forget about the cameras altogether.

“You can kind of just let loose and think to yourself, ‘Oh God, I really hope nobody would ever see me doing that in public.’ That’s kind of how I was feeling.”

Bad news, Stephen. Everybody saw it. Repeatedly. For research. The actor recalled hitting a point where he became completely immersed in the moment.

“There was a peak moment where I forgot everybody was there, and I was in the zone and locked in and just focused.”

Which might explain why the final product has the energy of someone who forgot they were filming a commercial and accidentally wandered into a fragrance campaign. His favorite moment?

“That moment, running around dancing in my leather pants, was probably my favorite part.”

Somewhere, thousands of gay men just nodded in agreement.

From Hockey Heartthrob to Leading Man

“I’ve been very, very busy. Long, long days on set. I’m there pretty much every day.”

Not that he’s complaining. The increased workload has required some adjustment, especially after moving from supporting player to series lead.

“After the second week, you hit a bit of a crash for a minute and you just need a quick little revival.”

Kalyn credits showrunner Louisa Levy for helping him stay grounded through the long filming days.

“Her and I would chat and pick me back up again, if I was ever crashing out a bit or just getting a little tired.”

Stephen Kalyn in Off Campus pic.twitter.com/6UhjFeMgkj — Fan | Men Celeb Updates (@MenCelebUpdates) May 13, 2026

Despite the hectic schedule, he’s still taking time to appreciate the opportunities coming his way.

“It’s such a privilege to be able to do these kind of shoots and to work on commercials and ads.”

And when asked what he’s hoping for next?

“Success. Success. Success.”

After watching Verizon accidentally release what feels like a premium thirst edit disguised as a wireless commercial, we’d say he’s already off to a pretty strong start.

The Wireless Plan Is Just a Bonus

As for Verizon’s “Simplicity is Sexy” slogan? After watching Stephen Kalyn stare directly into the camera for sixty uninterrupted seconds, we’d argue the company accidentally proved an entirely different point:

Blond hockey-book boyfriends are sexy. The wireless plan is just a bonus.

Source: Hollywood Reporter