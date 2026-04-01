Connor Storrie’s Butt is the Real Star of Verizon’s Spooky New Short

If you’re not paying attention to Connor Storrie’s acting in this new Verizon short film, Look Behind You, you’re missing the real horror: that ass. Forget what you’ve seen in ads before—this is an asset that could sell anything, from smartphones to… your soul. We’re talking about a pair of cheeks that are so finely sculpted, they should have their own agent.

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Cabin Fever Never Looked So Hot

Storrie’s starring in a Nia DaCosta-directed horror short that’s equal parts terrifying and titillating. Set in a spooky cabin, the film could’ve been just another creepy horror story, but with Storrie rocking tight jeans and a gray tank that hugs his biceps and his backside, the true horror is that you can’t take your eyes off of him. That juicy, perfectly rounded peach of his? It’s not just a prop—it’s the real star. The only thing scarier than the suspenseful storyline is the thought of not seeing it on screen.

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Connor Storrie Butt-Dialing Your Heart’s Desires

In Look Behind You, Verizon’s famous network is put to the test, and what better way to showcase its reliability than a plot twist where Storrie’s perfect rear end is butt-dialing his own smart home features? We mean, who wouldn’t want to take a call from those cheeks? It’s not just a network connection—it’s an electrifying one. The film cheekily compares his assets with Verizon’s top-tier service, but come on—Storrie’s butt wins this one hands down. Verizon may have the best network, but Storrie’s behind definitely steals the spotlight.

Storrie isn’t just showing off his physique—he’s also praising the creative collaboration behind the film. “From the concept to execution, this was an incredibly collaborative and creatively fulfilling experience,” he says. Let’s be real, Connor. It’s probably the best collaboration between Verizon and any actor’s glutes we’ve seen in years. But can we really blame him? When you’ve got cheeks that fine, it’s all about the teamwork.

Nia DaCosta Knows How to Frame a Booty

DaCosta, known for her impeccable storytelling skills in Candyman and 28 Years Later: Bone Temple, could’ve just directed a forgettable ad. Instead, she turned this into a short film that oozes sex appeal while keeping us on edge. Let’s face it—while the horror is supposed to keep you guessing, the only thing you’ll be guessing is how Storrie’s butt looks so damn good in those jeans.

The Ultimate Showdown: Butt vs. Network

So, who wins in the ultimate battle between the best network and the best asset? It’s a close call, but when Verizon’s network can hold up against Connor Storrie’s perfectly sculpted glutes, you know it’s a winner. At the end of the day, Verizon might be reliable, but Connor’s behind? Well, that’s downright unforgettable.

And if you thought the short film was sexy, wait until you see the outtakes. They’re just as funny, cute, and still impossibly hot.

And now for the Connor Storrie outtakes… pic.twitter.com/POgBcbAeMp — Verizon (@Verizon) March 31, 2026

We’re not scared—just obsessed.

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