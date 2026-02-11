Stonewall’s Pride Flag Returns—NYC Fights Back for LGBTQ+ Legacy

Stonewall’s Legacy Takes Center Stage: Here’s a plot twist no one saw coming… The Trump Administration removed the Pride flag from the Stonewall National Monument, and now New York’s political heavyweights are gearing up for an all-out flag-raising showdown. Spoiler alert: this is far from a simple flag display. This is about taking a stand for LGBTQ+ history, visibility, and pride in the very place where it all began.

A Flag Removal That Wasn’t Just About Bureaucracy

Stonewall—iconic, revolutionary, and, let’s face it, a little bit rebellious—was where the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement really took root. The Pride flag was removed from the federal monument site in January, following a new policy from the Trump administration that restricts flags at national parks to the U.S. flag and other “authorized” flags. But the thing is, you can’t just erase history, and New York’s leaders aren’t having it.

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal, an openly gay Democrat, wasted no time in reacting. He shared a video showing the empty flagpole and said, “Our community is not going to stand by idly as the Trump Administration tries to erase our history.” His message? This isn’t just a fight for a flag. It’s a stand for the community’s legacy. Hoylman-Sigal also declared that the flag would be re-raised on Thursday, no matter what. History isn’t something that can be swept under the rug.

Enter the Mayor with a Side of Outrage

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was equally vocal, slamming the move as an attack on the very heart of LGBTQ+ history. He made sure to remind everyone that “New York is the birthplace of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement,” adding that no act of erasure would silence that. Mamdani’s message was clear: New York’s legacy isn’t going anywhere, and neither is that flag.

City Council Weighs In: ‘We’re Not Having It’

Not to be outdone, Speaker of the City Council, Julie Menin, and a few other councilmembers sent a letter to the National Park Service. They didn’t hold back, expressing their “extreme concern” over the flag’s removal and calling Stonewall a “sacred ground in the history of civil rights.” The letter demanded the flag’s immediate return. Now, we don’t know about you, but when city leaders go full-on historical preservation mode, you better believe they’re serious.

Hochul Takes Aim at Trump’s History Erasure

Governor Kathy Hochul, who’s never been one to shy away from a fight, also got in on the action. She didn’t just condemn the flag’s removal—she brought up the broader issue of the Trump administration’s history of downplaying the role of transgender people at the Stonewall Monument. “I will not let this Administration roll back the rights we fought so hard for,” Hochul said. In other words, don’t mess with New York’s history.

Schumer and Nadler Join the Rainbow Brigade

On the federal front, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the removal “deeply outrageous” and demanded the flag be re-raised, like, yesterday. Rep. Jerry Nadler, who had been fighting for Stonewall’s recognition long before it became a national monument, called the removal “another disgusting example of the Trump Administration’s effort to erase the LGBTQ+ community.” These lawmakers weren’t just sitting back and hoping for the best—they were actively pushing for action.

The Stonewall Protest: Not Just a Flag

As tensions boiled over, Stonewall Inn co-owner Stacy Lentz stepped in to voice her frustration, saying the removal of the flag was an attempt to “erase a part of the American struggle” for equality. And Lentz would know—she and her business partners have been fighting for LGBTQ+ rights at Stonewall for decades. But here’s the thing: while the national monument’s flag came down, the Pride flags at the Stonewall Inn itself are still proudly waving. There’s a difference between government erasure and community resistance, and the latter? It’s here to stay.

The Trump Administration Responds—Not With Facts, But With Insults

In a statement that could only be described as “classic Trump-era deflection,” the Department of the Interior tried to justify the flag’s removal by citing “government-wide guidance.” They suggested that the New York officials should focus on more local issues like “getting the trash off the streets” and “restoring power” to the city. Nice try, Interior Department. We’re talking about the erasure of civil rights history here, not municipal cleanup duty.

Raising the Flag—A Battle Worth Fighting

Still, despite the resistance from the feds, New York’s leaders are gearing up to raise the flag at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Hoylman-Sigal is firm in his stance: “This is not a moment for our community to stand by idly,” he said. This battle isn’t just about restoring a flag to a flagpole—it’s about fighting for our visibility and our legacy. It’s about refusing to let anyone erase the pride we’ve fought so hard for.

What’s Next?

This isn’t over. As Brandon Wolf from the Human Rights Campaign put it, “We will keep showing up at Stonewall, for each other, and being out and proud.” That flag may have come down, but the fight for its return is only the beginning of a larger conversation about LGBTQ+ rights, visibility, and resistance. The truth is, no one can take that pride away. Not even the White House.

So, while the flag may flutter in government guidelines and political speeches, it will always fly high in the hearts of those who remember what Stonewall means. And guess what? We’re not going anywhere.

Source: TIME and Politico