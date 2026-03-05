Connor Storrie vs Taylor Zakhar Perez: Who Made You Gasp Louder?

Connor Storrie and Taylor Zakhar Perez are truly icons of our generation, but with two magazine covers coming out at the same time, we’re curious to know–who made you sweat first?

The pop culture gods truly said, “You’re welcome.” Because within days of each other, we were gifted two glossy reminders that queer-coded leading men are thriving. Enter Connor Storrie on the cover of Vogue Adria and Taylor Zakhar Perez smoldering for VMAN.

If your group chat hasn’t recovered yet, same.

Let’s start with Storrie — fresh off his debut on Saturday Night Live — because this man does not believe in letting us rest. One minute he’s delivering comedic timing on live television, the next he’s staring into the camera in a tight-fitting turtleneck that deserves its own agent.

Storrie the Chameleon (But Make It Fitted)

The thing about Storrie is that he shape-shifts. Every project feels different. Every photoshoot gives a new face. And on this Vogue Adria cover? It’s giving controlled, broody, slightly devastating.

That turtleneck hugged everything it needed to hug. The angles. The posture. The quiet confidence. Storrie didn’t need to show skin to show power. It’s restraint. It’s presence. It’s “I know exactly what I’m doing.”

And honestly, watching Storrie bounce from romantic tension in Heated Rivalry fame to high-fashion editorial realness proves why fans can’t stop obsessing.

Career-wise, he’s not slowing down either. Storrie is set to appear in an upcoming project with A24, and rumors are swirling about possible involvement in Separate Rooms, directed by Luca Guadagnino, based on the novel by Pier Vittorio Tondelli. Oh — and there’s chatter about The Song of Achilles too. If you’ve stepped anywhere near BookTok, you know that title alone could send the internet into cardiac arrest.

Whether those casting whispers materialize or not, Storrie is clearly building a résumé that screams longevity.

Perez Said: Less Fabric, More Impact

Now let’s pivot. Because while Storrie gave us covered-up couture tension, Perez chose… ventilation.

Perez’s VMAN cover is cheeky in every sense of the word. Fresh off the cultural phenomenon that is Red, White & Royal Blue, Perez continues to lean into heartthrob status — and why wouldn’t he? The man understands angles. Lighting. Waistbands.

As an underwear ambassador, Perez knows how to sell a look with very little material involved. Tight white boxers? Strategic posing? Confidence dialed to eleven? Yes, yes, and absolutely yes.

Perez has also been busy filming alongside Nicholas Galitzine, and while we’re all pretending not to scour the internet for behind-the-scenes London sightings… let’s be honest. We’re scouring.

What makes Perez so compelling isn’t just the physique (though, respectfully, noted). It’s that he radiates warmth even in the steamiest shots. There’s playfulness there. A wink. A sense that he knows the fantasy and is happily participating.

Opposite Ends, Same Hot Guy Energy

Here’s the delicious irony: Storrie wore layers. Perez wore barely any. Yet both covers delivered the same result — total domination of our timelines.

Storrie’s energy reads intense, controlled, fashion-forward. Perez’s reads relaxed, cheeky, effortlessly sexy. Different aesthetics. Same impact.

And that’s what makes this moment so satisfying. We’re watching two actors who rose to prominence in queer-adjacent love stories evolve into full-blown magazine cover forces. They’re not boxed in. They’re not fading out. They’re expanding.

Perez and Storrie are proving that queer audiences don’t just want romance on screen — we want editorial dominance too.

Two covers. Two vibes. Infinite screenshots.

Honestly? We’re fed.