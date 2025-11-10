Stranger Things S5: Noah Schnapp Says it’s “The Gayest It’s Ever Been”

Well, well, Hawkins, Indiana—looks like your once quaint, monster-ridden streets are about to get real gay. Yes, you read that right: the final season of Stranger Things is about to unleash a whole new level of queer energy, and according to Noah Schnapp, it’s “the gayest it’s ever been.”

RELATED: Stranger Things is Coming to Theaters–But Who is Leaving?

At the highly-anticipated world premiere of Stranger Things Season 5 in Los Angeles, the cast gathered to celebrate the grand conclusion of the series that’s not only defined a decade of pop culture but also, evidently, is about to serve up a new kind of heart-pounding, mind-bending chaos. This time, it’s all about embracing what makes Hawkins—and the world of Stranger Things—even more fabulous than ever.

Stranger Things Gets a Whole Lot Gayer

For the uninitiated, Stranger Things is a beloved sci-fi horror drama set in the 1980s, where the sleepy town of Hawkins becomes ground zero for government experiments, eerie alternate dimensions, and a host of creatures that would make anyone’s nightmares look tame. Through it all, we’ve followed a ragtag group of kids navigating everything from literal monsters to the emotional rollercoaster of friendship, first loves, and growing up.

The show has always had a heart at its core, and as it heads into its final season, it’s not just monsters lurking in the Upside Down—it’s a whole new kind of narrative that gives space to celebrate queerness. And, as it turns out, it’s the gayest it’s ever been.

Speaking to Gayety at the premiere, Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers (a character whose coming-of-age journey has been closely tied to questions of identity and belonging), said it best: “Gay is such a positive word, so I’ll say it’s the gayest it’s ever been.” Oh, it absolutely is, Noah. With Will’s storyline already touching on themes of discovery and understanding his place in the world, the final season promises to take things even further—no holding back.

The Cast is Here for It

But it’s not just Noah who’s serving up queer joy in this final season. Amybeth McNulty, who plays Robin’s (Maya Hawke) love interest Vickie, cheekily rated the season’s gayness a confident six on a scale of one to ten. “I’m keeping it chill. I could be lying,” she teased. “But are there a few gay scenes to look forward to? Yes, of course,” she added with a smile. “I love the gays. I would never!” Well, Amybeth, we’re happy to hear it—our expectations are rising by the minute.

And if you thought the vibe couldn’t get any gayer, Brett Gelman—who plays the beloved character Murray—chimed in with his verdict: “Everything that is high quality in the world is gay. Period, king.” This is the kind of energy we need. “This is one of the greatest things ever made so it’s a 10 on the gay scale,” Gelman declared, before adding with a laugh, “Even if there’s no literal gayness in it, you have to be channeling gayness. I mean, we’re all in costumes, c’mon!” Brett, we couldn’t agree more. Bring on the gayness, and the costumes.

His final rating? “I’d say it’s a 10. But it should be a 20.” We stan. A 20 on the gay scale feels like a correct assessment.

Mark Your Calendars for a Queer-Filled Finale

Now, let’s talk logistics. The final season of Stranger Things will roll out in three parts, and it’s safe to say we’ll all be glued to our screens for the ride. Volume 1 (Episodes 1-4) arrives November 26, Volume 2 (Episodes 5-7) drops on Christmas Day, and the epic finale (Episode 8) will be available just in time for New Year’s Eve. Set your reminders, because this queer celebration is about to ring in 2026 in the most fabulous way possible.

As the Stranger Things universe finally comes to a close, it seems fitting that we’re getting a grand finale that’s not only filled with otherworldly danger but also embraces the beauty of queer representation. Hawkins has always been a place of acceptance—where misfits and outcasts could come together and fight for their future. In the final season, that message is more important than ever. We may have started with a group of kids battling Demogorgons, but we’re ending it with a celebration of identity, acceptance, and, of course, a whole lot of queer joy.

Hawkins, Indiana, you’ve been good to us, but now—prepare to be the gayest town in America.

Can’t wait? Us either. The countdown begins.