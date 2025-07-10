Ricky Martin Is Heating Up the Beach—and the Stage

Ricky Martin is proving, once again, that he’s the original king of summer—and he’s doing it with nothing more than the sun, the sea, and a few well-angled selfies.

Photo Credit: @ricky_martin

Advertisement

In a recent carousel of Instagram thirst traps (because, let’s be honest, that’s exactly what they were), the Latin pop icon turned up the heat by blocking the sun’s rays with one smoldering look that could cause phone screens to melt.

And if that weren’t enough, Ricky decided to bring us even closer—zooming in to show off that perfectly sculpted, plump chest in full, high-definition glory. At this point, we’re not just living la vida loca—we’re loving it too.

Advertisement



RELATED: Ricky Martin Is Turning Up the Heat at 53 — And Yes, We’re All Lookingy

Fans who managed to keep it together through the first two photos were rewarded (or punished, depending on your heart rate) with a third shot: a focus on Ricky’s torso that should honestly come with a warning label. If you were scrolling while lying down, apologies to your dignity—and your phone screen.

Advertisement

It’s not just poolside flexing, though. Ricky’s clearly putting in the work for his high-energy Vegas comeback, Ricky Martin: Live in Las Vegas, set to light up Caesars Palace on September 12 and 13. Expect lasers, hips that still don’t lie, and abs so sharp they should be regulated by the TSA.

Advertisement

Can’t make it to Sin City? Don’t sweat—Ricky’s taking the heat worldwide:

August 24 – Puebla, Mexico

August 29 – Curaçao North Sea Jazz Festival (sharing the stage with Ne-Yo and Kandace Springs—talk about a lineup)

November 1 – Melbourne, Australia

It’s shaping up to be a global summer of Ricky—and judging by those beach pics, he knows exactly what he’s doing. He’s bronzed, he’s shredded, he’s thirst-quenching. And yes, he still has that glint in his eye that says, “I know exactly how close I’m holding this camera right now.”

Whether you’re catching him on stage or on your screen, one thing’s clear: Ricky Martin isn’t just back—he never left. And honestly? We wouldn’t want it any other way.