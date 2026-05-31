Tahj Mowry: This 90s Child Star is Now 100% Hunk!

This interview from Entertainment Tonight came across my YouTube suggested videos and I was floored for two reasons. First, I did not know that the ‘Full House’ child star was related to Tia & Tamera Mowry. Second, I did not know that he grew up to be so attractive – I mean, look at that booty!

The interview, included below, is between Tamera and Entertainment Tonight’s Deidre Dehar. Apparently, I’m the last to know that Tahj Mowry was posting thirst traps on Instagram for the better part of three years. The host asked the ‘Sister, Sister’ icon how she feels about the internet always talking about her younger brother’s muscles.

She says, “It’s weird. I used to change his diapers. But he’s a grown man. He just turned 40. What I love is – I saw him when he made up his mind and said, ‘I want to start working out and I’m going to start eating healthy.’ And he’s really inspired me. He did it the natural way. He works out every single day.”

So, let’s get to the goods while I reintroduce you to this former 90s child star who grew up to be an undeniable hunk.

Tahj Mowry, age 40, is an occasional singer, model and actor known for his roles as Teddy in ‘Full House,’ TJ Henderson in ‘Smart Guy,’ Wade Load in ‘Kim Possible’ and Tucker Dobbs in ‘Baby Daddy.’ His last on-screen role was a 2025 Tubi thriller titled Get Off My Lawn. He’s also done a ton of guest host work, so odds are you’ve seen him on daytime television somewhere.

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And after looking at his social media, I’d like to see more of him in any fashion.

According to IMDB, Tahj Mowry enjoyed a short tenure in football where he almost went semi-professional before returning to acting. It seems that muscle memory – lots of muscles, actually – kicked in because his shape is basically perfect.

What’s Your Favorite Tahj Mowry role?

I mean, muscle daddy is probably going to be my favorite. But in all seriousness, he was a huge part of 90s sitcoms and a minor icon in his own right. Let me know which role of his you enjoyed the most. Let me know what you think of his recent thirst traps. Do you ever think he’ll do reality TV or, fuck it, OnlyFans? Comment all your thoughts and let me know!

(PS: As far as I’m aware, he’s a heterosexual man. Just covering his thirst traps here because god damn he looks fine.)