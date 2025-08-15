Taron Egerton: award-winning actor, master of accents, dramatic chameleon… and now, certified thong-and-robe icon.

The 34-year-old star, known for swinging between action (Kingsman), biopic (Rocketman), gritty drama (Black Bird), and high-stakes action thrillers (Carry On), is back—this time in Apple TV+’s American crime drama Smoke. But while critics are praising the series for its sharp storytelling and layered performances, fans online seem just as interested—if not more—in one particularly, ahem, revealing scene.

In Smoke, Egerton plays Dave Gudsen, an arson investigator, former fighter, and aspiring novelist who teams up with a police detective (played by the magnetic Jurnee Smollett) to track down a pair of arsonists terrorizing the Pacific Northwest. Across nine episodes, the show weaves danger, suspense, and plenty of psychological twists. And then… there’s that scene.

Somewhere between the smoldering crime drama and tense investigative work, audiences were treated to Egerton in nothing but a robe and a thong. And not just standing around—dancing. Playfully. Shirtless. Yes, the man gave us plot and cheek.

Naturally, the internet did what the internet does best: it lit up. Clips began circulating on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, prompting an avalanche of thirsty commentary:

“He’s so hot, never expected to see him in a thong but he looks good.”



“I’m pregnant looking at this.”



“The plot??? Taron Egerton 🫠🫣🥵.”

It’s a testament to Egerton’s screen presence that he can deliver a deeply unnerving and borderline creepy character one moment, then completely disarm the audience with a moment that’s equal parts unexpected and undeniably hot. Fans may be unsettled by Dave Gudsen’s intensity, but they’re still glued to the screen for… purely cinematic reasons.

And let’s be honest—Egerton has always had that dual appeal. He’s a serious actor who throws himself into complex, layered roles, yet he’s never above giving the people what they want: a wink, a smile, or, in this case, a robe and a well-placed thong.

Behind the sultry moment, Smoke is a polished, tightly executed series from Apple Studios and Truth Media, created by Dennis Lehane (Mystic River, Black Bird). Alongside Egerton and Smollett, the cast includes Greg Kinnear, John Leguizamo, and Rafe Spall. It’s a crime drama with depth, tension, and humanity—and, apparently, the occasional viral thirst trap.

The positive reviews for Smoke suggest that audiences are hooked for more than just Egerton’s wardrobe choices (or lack thereof). Still, it’s safe to say that his robe-clad dance has cemented itself as one of the internet’s favorite moments of the year so far.

Whether you tune in for the layered storytelling, the intense performances, or the pure joy of seeing Taron Egerton have fun with his role, Smoke delivers. Just don’t be surprised if you find yourself hitting rewind on that scene. For research purposes, of course.