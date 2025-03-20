Taylor Napier on Bisexuality and Changing the Fantasy Genre

Taylor Napier, the actor who brings Maksim to life in The Wheel of Time, has quickly become a standout in the high fantasy genre. With his striking golden locks and fierce presence as a Warder, Maksim’s character represents a refreshing shift in the way relationships are portrayed on-screen, particularly when it comes to polyamory and bisexual male visibility.

Napier’s role as Maksim has drawn much attention, especially because of his character’s polyamorous relationships. It’s a dynamic that has been praised for normalizing non-traditional love in a genre often criticized for its lack of LGBTQIA+ representation.

As Napier explains to GAY TIMES, “The thing that really makes it stand out for me, especially in a fantasy world like The Wheel of Time, is that we’re treated just the same. What we’ve done here is pretty cool: we’ve incorporated queer and polyamorous characters without making it a big deal. It’s just who they are, and I think that’s wonderful in a fantasy space.”

But let’s be real: a big part of Napier’s charm is the genuine down-to-earth vibe he brings to every conversation. He speaks openly about the intensity of preparing for his role, from grueling gym routines and sword fighting training to rewatching the show just to remember his character’s accent. “For me at least, because I play this character that’s a warder who’s essentially a knight or bodyguard, there’s a lot of training and going to the gym. There’s a lot of eating only grilled chicken and rice and being super disciplined,” Napier laughs. “And then there’s sword fighting and stunts… you know, just normal actor stuff.”

The Fans: A Community of Queer Representation

When it comes to The Wheel of Time’s fanbase, Napier has been grateful for the overwhelmingly positive response to his character and the relationships he represents. “I think it’s been like 90% positive,” he shares. “A lot of the fans have been really lovely, wonderful and kind. I think any time you go into a sci-fi or fantasy space, you do find a segment of fans who are lovely, but they are very close-minded about the type of characters that should be represented in fantasy.”

But for Napier, this doesn’t deter him. “The best way is to say nothing. Move on with your life,” he says of handling negative responses. Instead, he remains focused on the support he’s received from the queer community, acknowledging that many fans relate deeply to the books and their characters.

A Passion for Writing and Creativity



Outside of his acting work, Napier’s creativity extends to writing. He wrote, starred in, and produced the short film Atacama, which took him to the Chilean desert for a sci-fi thriller unlike anything you’d expect from The Wheel of Time. “It’s a fun 15 minutes, and we were successful in some film festivals in Latin America,” Napier says of the project. With more scripts in the works, he’s hoping to bring even more of his visions to life on screen. “I’ve got a lot of things that I’ve written, a lot of things that are out there that we’re trying to get made and funding for. So, hopefully in a bit you’ll see something coming out!”

Looking Ahead

As The Wheel of Time continues to grow and evolve, so too does Taylor Napier’s career. With his powerful performances, his commitment to authentic representation, and his passion for storytelling, it’s clear that Napier is someone to watch. His portrayal of Maksim not only challenges the norms of high fantasy but also creates space for a more inclusive and diverse world.

One thing’s for sure: as Napier continues to “feast, fight, and fuck” his way through Hollywood, audiences will be right there with him—rooting for every character, every role, and every step of his journey.

