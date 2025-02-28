Bodybuilder and influencer Joey Forte has gained a combined following of over 200K across his Instagram and TikTok pages, where he’s capturing millions of likes with his mix of entertaining, educational, and yes—thirst-trap worthy photos and videos. From flexing his muscles to posting piano covers, Joey has managed to keep his fans hooked while making fitness and music look too good to resist. Let’s meet the man behind the muscles, shall we?

This thick daddy often posts pictures of him and his boyfriends as a throuple of hot people hanging out together. Based on his Instagram posts and bio, it seems that Forte is in a throuple relationship with Michael Coleman (@profersional) and Matthew Turkot (@mattturkot)–all of whom are muscle daddies in their own right!

With his captivating “muscle daddy” persona, Joey Forte is heating up social media and the LGBTQ+ community, one post at a time. He also often posts shirtless pics of himself that show off his big chest, tight abs, and huge biceps. His boyfriends are very lucky they get to witness this often!

On Forte’s TikTok, his posts feel more casual and fun. The fun-loving influencer and bodybuilder shares piano covers and funny clips with his boyfriends, giving fans a peek into his everyday life. It’s less about posing and more about being real, with a good dose of humor thrown in!

He’s a talented pianist who has covered magical and complicated classical pieces–and in sexy chest-baring muscle tees, might I add–such as Bach’s Solfegietto, Brahms, and even Disney songs.

Joey shares a throuple account with Matthew and Michael called ThroupleTrouble312 on TikTok. They’ve only shared one post so far, but that one post is enough to make you emotional, happy, and thirsty all at the same time!

Now that we’ve gotten to know Joey, let’s check out his hot posts!

