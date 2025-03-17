The Brothers’ Kiss That Left Us Speechless on ‘The White Lotus’

Well, well, well, if it isn’t The White Lotus, pulling us back into its glittery, chaotic world of wild indulgence and even wilder plot twists. By now, we’ve come to expect a mix of luxury, scandal, and enough drama to give any soap opera a run for its money. But this season? Oh, honey, we’re in a whole new realm of jaw-dropping moments—and I’m not just talking about the fabulous outfits.

Advertisement

Let’s address the elephant in the room: the kiss. Yes, that kiss. Between Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) and Lochlan (Sam Nivola). The internet collectively did a double-take, trying to process whether they’d just witnessed a brotherly moment that veered into way more than brotherly. It’s the kind of moment that makes you stop scrolling mid-meme, face pressed against the screen like you just caught your ex at the grocery store with their new partner… except this time, the partner is your sibling.

RELATED: Patrick Schwarzenegger Keeping the Sexy Legacy Alive in ‘White Lotus’

Patrick Schwarzenegger, who plays the charming but insufferable Saxon, told The Hollywood Reporter that there’s more to the kiss than the shock factor. “There’s always more than what meets the eye of the shock value on screen,” he explained, and frankly, we believe him. Because in the world of The White Lotus, things rarely are what they seem—especially when we’re talking about these two. Saxon, as we learn, is an absurd, hilarious, yet deeply complicated character. So, the kiss? Just another layer in the twisted drama of a guy who’s so complex you can’t help but hate him, but also, love him for being so damn charismatic.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Lochlan’s motivations are no less layered. Nivola, who plays the conflicted younger brother, describes him as “incredibly insecure” and a “people pleaser.” In other words, Lochlan’s entire existence seems to revolve around finding love and validation from others. And I can’t help but think: do we all know a Lochlan in our lives? You know, someone who’s willing to make questionable decisions just to feel like they belong? Throw in a wild drug-fueled cruise with a side of deep family dysfunction, and you’ve got one unforgettable, if morally questionable, bonding moment.

Everything about this scene was perfection. Walton Goggins nails his part without even speaking much. #TheWhiteLotus #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/JqXmQ4vMNT — lavender scare (@rouseySKY) March 17, 2025

And while we’re on the subject of unexpected arrivals, let’s talk about Sam Rockwell—because let’s face it, if anyone can shake up a White Lotus plotline, it’s him. Rockwell’s role as a recovering sex addict turned Buddhist may seem like it should steal the spotlight, but surprisingly, it doesn’t. No, that honor still belongs to the Ratliff family. In fact, when Rockwell shows up as the zen-like figure, there’s a certain irony in his story about giving up all things hedonistic—especially when you realize that it’s the very thing The White Lotus thrives on.

Advertisement

it’s the way the little brother was so down with the dare and the big one was like “wait what just happened?” #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/yoWzvPzGVT — trís 🇰🇪 (@sitcomwanda) March 17, 2025

But back to the Ratliffs, because you know they’re where the most unexpected drama is happening. The real heart of the shock this week belongs to Saxon and Lochlan’s storyline—something that’s so uncomfortable and yet so captivating. Timothy (Jason Isaacs), the father we love to loathe, has been dominating the conversation due to his alleged prosthetic penis, but it’s his sons’ behavior that ultimately takes center stage. The shocking kiss between the brothers feels like a twisted cherry on top of an already twisted sundae.

RELATED: Jason Isaacs Talks Vulnerability and Nudity in ‘The White Lotus’

At the end of the day, The White Lotus continues to deliver exactly what it promises: a world of luxury, yes, but also a world that’s just a little bit more real than we’d like to admit. The characters are flawed, complicated, and often do the wrong thing for the right reasons, making us question everything we thought we knew about love, family, and what it means to find your place in a world that’s as ugly as it is beautiful.

But back to Saxon and Lochlan for a second—because honestly, did we need another reason to question the boundaries of familial love? Apparently, we did. And, as always, The White Lotus delivered.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter