MTV’s The Challenge Welcomes Back an Out Legend

It’s been a while… [cue the Britney Spears ‘Break the Ice’ intro]

One of my favorite MTV personalities of all time, Shane Landrum, has made his triumphant return to The Challenge after seven years! It’s been so long, but this stone-cold hottie hasn’t aged a single day. I’m jealous.

Shane became a fixture in pop culture history when he participated in the 2002 edition of Road Rules on MTV. He’s known for being the first openly gay male to compete in the series, and his coming out story gave me so much hope and heartache. Little pre-teen Michael (me…) had such a crush on him.

Parlaying his fame into a reality TV career, he stayed on MTV for more than a decade while also competing in the Road Rules/Real World spin-off The Challenge. I know you’ve seen the clips online, so I don’t have to explain the plot to you. I will say, though, Mr. Landrum’s got balls! After competing in eight seasons of The Challenge, he retired in 2018 at the conclusion of the Final Reckoning edition.

The now 41-year-old has returned to MTV for the latest season of The Challenge dubbed All Stars: Rival. This edition sees enemies or frenemies from across the gauntlet pair up in a series of anxiety inducing tasks in hopes of winning the grand prize. Shane is paired up with Big Brother break-out star Da’Vonne Rogers.

All Stars: Rivals also featured one of my other favorite gay athletes, Corey Lay, who was paired up with Big T. Unfortunately, that duo has already been eliminated from the show. Which means I’m now only tuning in to see if Mr. Landrum can win the whole shebang.

The Big Question on The Challenge

How far is Shane going to make it this year? No one knows… except, ya know, him, the producers, the other athletes, the network, etc. All I know is, his return to the series has renewed my interest in The Challenge. And the show airs Wednesday’s at 8:00pm!

Are you a fan of this sexy archeologist/anthropologist? Comment all your thoughts here and on social media, and let your voice be heard!